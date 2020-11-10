Sting's New Album 'Duets' To Be Released March 19, 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Due to unforeseen pandemic-related manufacturing delays, the release date of Sting's forthcoming album, Duets has been postponed to March 19, 2021. Also available in a vinyl LP edition, fans can still pre-order this special collection now - which includes liner notes by Sting. A limited edition with autographed cover art is available for pre-order as well at the official store.
Featuring the brand new collaboration with Italian icon, Zucchero
entitled "September," which will be released digitally worldwide on November 27, Duets also includes "Desert Rose
" with Rai music singer Cheb Mami, "It's Probably Me" with Eric Clapton, 44/876 with Shaggy, among some of Sting's other most beloved duets with artists such as Mary J. Blige, Herbie Hancock, Annie
Lennox, Charles Aznavour, Mylène Farmer, Melody
Gardot, Gashi and more. The full tracklisting can be found below.
Duets was Executive Produced and A&R'd by Guénaël "GG" Geay & Martin
Kierszenbaum with all songs mastered by Gene Grimaldi at Oasis
Mastering, Los Angeles, United States. Sting
is managed by the Cherrytree Music
Company.
DUETS - Track Listing:
Standard CD
Little
Something with Melody
Gardot
It's Probably Me with Eric Clapton
Stolen Car with Mylène Farmer
Desert Rose with Cheb Mami
Rise & Fall with Craig
David
Whenever I Say Your Name with Mary J. Blige
Don't Make Me Wait with Shaggy
Reste with GIMS
We'll Be Together with Annie
Lennox
L'amour C'est Comme Un Jour with Charles Aznavour
My Funny Valentine
with Herbie Hancock
Fragile with Julio
Iglesias
Mama with Gashi
September
with Zucchero
Practical Arrangement with Jo Lawry
None Of Us Are Free with Sam Moore
In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning with Chris Botti
VINYL LP 1
Side A
A1. Little
Something with Melody
Gardot
A2. It's Probably Me with Eric Clapton
A3. Stolen Car with Mylène Farmer
A4. Desert Rose with Cheb Mami
Side B
B1. Rise & Fall with Craig
David
B2. Whenever I Say Your Name with Mary J. Blige
B3. Don't Make Me Wait with Shaggy
B4. Reste with GIMS
VINYL LP 2
Side A
A1. We'll Be Together with Annie
Lennox
A2. L'amour C'est Comme Un Jour with Charles Aznavour
A3. My Funny Valentine
with Herbie Hancock
A4. Fragile with Julio
Iglesias
Side B
B1. Mama with Gashi
B2. September
with Zucchero
B3. Practical Arrangement with Jo Lawry
B4. None Of Us Are Free with Sam Moore
B5. In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning with Chris Botti
About
Composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author, and activist Sting
was born in Newcastle, England before moving to London in 1977 to form The Police
with Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers. The band released five studio albums, earned six GRAMMY Awards® and two Brits, and was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.
As one of the world's most distinctive solo artists, Sting
has received an additional 11 GRAMMY Awards®, two Brits, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, four Oscar nominations, a TONY nomination, Billboard Magazine's Century Award, and MusiCares 2004 Person of the Year. In 2003, he was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire
(CBE) by Queen Elizabeth
II for his myriad of contributions to music. Also a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, he has received the Kennedy Center Honors, The American Music
Award of Merit and The Polar Music
Prize. Sting
has been awarded Honorary Doctorates of Music
by the University of Northumbria (1992), Berklee College of Music
(1994), University of Newcastle upon Tyne (2006) and Brown University at its 250th Commencement ceremony (2018).
Throughout his illustrious career, Sting
has sold 100 million albums from his combined work with The Police
and as a solo artist.
Following his critically acclaimed album, 57th & 9th, his first rock/pop collection in over a decade, Sting
and reggae icon, Shaggy, both managed by the Cherrytree Music
Company, released a collaborative, island-influenced album, entitled 44/876, drawing from the many surprising connections at the heart of their music. With its title referencing their home country codes, 44/876 first and foremost honors the duo's mutual love for Jamaica: Shaggy's homeland, and the place where Sting
penned such classics as The Police's "Every Breath You Take." Their chart-topping release debuted at #1 in Germany and Top 10 in the UK. It spent over 20 weeks atop Billboard's Reggae Album chart in the US, earned Gold certifications in Poland and France and received the GRAMMY Award® for Best Reggae Album.
Last year, Sting
was honoured at the BMI Pop Awards for his enduring hit single "Every Breath You Take," which has become the Most Performed Song, with 15 million radio plays, from BMI's catalog of over 14 million musical works.
Also last year, a new album entitled My Songs, featuring contemporary interpretations of his most celebrated hits, was released and followed by a world tour of the same name. Sting's 'My Songs' World Tour is a dynamic and exuberant show featuring his most beloved songs spanning the 17-time GRAMMY Award® winner's prolific career with The Police
and as a solo artist.
The special edition release of Sting's album, My Songs was released November 8 and includes a bonus CD with new live recordings from the My Songs World Tour. A digital album titled My Songs: Live containing 11 new live recordings captured along the My Songs World Tour is also available.
Next year, Sting
will headline a Las Vegas
residency, "My Songs," set to open at The Colosseum at Caesars
Palace. The show will present a compendium of Sting's songs with dynamic, visual references to some of his most iconic videos and inspirations.
He has appeared in more than 15 films, executive produced the critically acclaimed A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, and in 1989 starred in The Threepenny Opera on Broadway. His most recent theatre project is the Tony®-nominated musical The Last Ship, inspired by his memories of the shipbuilding community of Wallsend in the North East of England where he was born and raised. The show, with music and lyrics by Sting, ran on Broadway in 2014/2015 and completed a UK regional theatre tour which ran from March-July 2018. Thereafter, Sting
starred as shipyard foreman Jackie White in the Toronto-based production of The Last Ship at the Princess of Wales Theatre. He reprised the role for productions in Los Angeles at the Ahmanson Theatre (January 14 - February 16, 2020), followed by San Francisco at the Golden Gate Theatre. Additional information on The Last Ship Tour can be found at www.thelastshipmusical.com
Sting's support for human rights organizations such as the Rainforest Fund, Amnesty International, and Live Aid mirrors his art in its universal outreach. Along with wife Trudie Styler, Sting
founded the Rainforest Fund in 1989 to protect both the world's rainforests and the indigenous people living there. Together they have held 19 benefit concerts to raise funds and awareness for our planet's endangered resources. Since its inception, the Rainforest Fund has expanded to a network of interconnected organizations working in more than 20 countries over three continents.
Founded in 2005 by Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer Martin
Kierszenbaum, the Cherrytree Music
Company provides management, record label and publishing services to a boutique roster of artists, producers and mixers who push the creative envelope in popular music. Cherrytree has had an indelible impact on the music landscape from managing celebrated musician and cultural icon Sting
to launching Lady Gaga's first two albums. The Cherrytree Music
Company has released the artistically and commercially ground-breaking records of Feist, Ellie Goulding, Robyn, La Roux, LMFAO, Far East Movement
and Disclosure
and sold over 35 million units. In the process, the Cherrytree Music
Company has become a vital source for popular music and catalyst for artist collaboration and innovation.