Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 10/11/2020

Josh Groban: An Evening Of Harmony Premieres On PBS Starting Saturday, November 28

Josh Groban: An Evening Of Harmony Premieres On PBS Starting Saturday, November 28
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In celebration of his new album Harmony, Josh Groban is taking fans on a virtual concert "tour" this fall with a series of new, intimate concerts. Each show will be filmed in-person and live-streamed directly to audiences all over the world with high-quality sound and lighting. PBS is receiving an exclusive inside look at this virtual concert tour. Highlights from select shows feature a number of Broadway classics such as "Bring Him Home" and "Over the Rainbow," and numerous never-before-seen performances captured specifically for PBS viewers. Josh Groban: AN EVENING OF HARMONY is part of special programming premiering on PBS stations beginning Saturday, November 28, 2020 (check local listings).

The show is constructed in three parts and will include well-known songs such as "The Impossible Dream," "I Can't Make You Love Me," "She," and "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," all featured on his new album Harmony. Scheduled for a November 20 release from Reprise Records, this new album is a collection of fan favorites and songs they have asked him to perform over the years, as well as two originals.

"Performing for audiences has been a pillar of my life for so long and I'm missing that interaction with fans," said Groban. "Though we can't gather in person yet, I'm excited to share new performances and find new ways to connect with people while we all stay safe."

PBS special programming invites viewers to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; hear diverse viewpoints; and take front-row seats to world-class drama and performances. Viewer contributions are an important source of funding, making PBS programs possible. PBS and public television stations offer all Americans from every walk of life the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and online content.






Most read news of the week
Limahl Returns With 'One Wish For Christmas'
Vivian Green Readies The Release Of Her 7th Studio Album "Love Absolute" (November 13th) & Releases New Song 'Where You Are'
Alternative Pop Singer/Songwriter And Tiktok Sensation Alto Key Returns With His Latest Uplifting Anthem 'Burning Up'
LiveXLive Adds Linear OTT Channel To SLING TV To Expand Distribution Of Live Streams And Video On Demand Content
NYC Funk Fusionaries Loud Apartment Release 'System Breakdown' LP, Produced By Bill Laswell
Dead Girls Academy Unveil New Music Video 'Agonize'
Steve Hackett Announces Acoustic Album 'Under A Mediterranean Sky'
Profound Music Video From Pop-Punk Three Cheers Too Late Upcoming Single "Everything, Everyone"
Songstress Madisyn Whajne Releases Melodic Shimmer-Pop Single 'Sweet Talk'


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0234990 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0023598670959473 secs