"Strange Things" From Foster House, Weerd Science And John, The Astronaut

https://www.facebook.com/Camtron5Thousand New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A foursome of collaborators out of Albany, New York each blend their unique styles and backgrounds to give birth to the new single, Strange Things - a living memoir to the f*ckery of 2020.Check the line-up: rapper Weerd Science (more commonly known as Josh Eppard, the long time drummer for alt-rock supergroup Coheed and Cambria) drops rich rhymes with intoxicating lyrical cadences shrouded in ominous tones. Next up is Mirk, veteran of the world of hip hop and two time RIAA certified gold producer. Music fans know Mirk as the lead singer/rapper of the eponymous alternative funk/RnB band and more recently as founder of hot new hip-hop collective Foster House. John, the Astronaut, the songbird of atmospheric indie rock group Stellar Young, steps out of his lead singer role to lend his artful pen and haunting timbre to the track's chorus and pre-chorus. New age rapper Camtron 5000 - founding member of Foster House and possible alien life form - rounds out the roster with fast-paced wordplay and lyrics rich with pop-culture nostalgia.A born artist, this foray into songwriting is not John, the Astronaut's first space rodeo. The project began as a solo track which later enlisted some hip hop flavor from Weerd Science and the members of Foster House. John's melancholy indie rock vocals open and the hip hop takes it home. The hook is a straightforward message regarding the entire population's shared experience this past year.Regarding Stranger Things, the track's popular artistic parent: how could any rapper not use their lyrical super powers to draw parallels between an angst-driven monster drama and the past year of fright? As victims of the year 2020 and fans of the binge-worthy Netflix hit, the four wordsmiths drew on the threat of the "upside down" to spin metaphors meant to make sense of the year that never ends. References: classic horror movies, political agendas, comic books, social media influence, and the uncertainty of the future brought on by a global pandemic.The sharp sounds of B-horror flicks are riddled throughout the song's underlying and already booming beat. A menacing arpeggiated digital melody and the swelling of bass synthesizers are reminiscent of the cheesy 80s horror flicks we all love to hate - where a crazed killer gorily slaughters all the horny teenagers, yet illogically spares the virgins.Weerd Science, Mirk, Camtron 5000, and John, the Astronaut submit "Strange Things" as the unofficial theme song of 2020. Their voices speak to the grievances of misguided generations, the slow bubbling beneath the surface waiting to erupt. We have all seen the writing on the wall, now this motley quartet is reading it out loud, uniquely translated through their own distinct voices. Strange Things is a warning that comes too late, a living memoir to a moment in time - our moment.From out of the 518 comes a new sound and it is... " Strange ".https://www.facebook.com/WeerdSciencehttps://www.facebook.com/MIRKMUSIChttps://www.facebook.com/Camtron5Thousand



