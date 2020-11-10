Ja Rule Set To Launch Tech Media Company ICONN





Media tech company ICONN is the brainchild of Grammy nominated rapper, entrepreneur and film star Jeff (Ja Rule) Atkins. The company is geared toward the fans connecting with their favorite creatives and willing to support in any way they can. The currency (called $ICONN) is the gateway, granting you access to a number of offerings from music to video, and merchandise, as well as opportunities to directly book your favorite artist. Artists and creators will also have access to vidcasting, where they can charge a nominal fee (between a penny and a dime) to have fans view content they've created. In a way, it's creating a new connection and relationship between creators and consumers, as Atkins continues the mission of his parent company I.C.E. Corp., which is to Innovate, Create, and Entertain. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Entrepreneur and Hip-Hop legend Ja Rule has been busy at staying ahead of the curve. While much of the entertainment community has been put on hold because of Covid-19, Ja Rule has been busy at work building what will be his next empire which he is ready to share with his fans and the world - ICONN. So what is ICONN? In the words of Ja Rule is very simple, "ICONN is a monetization platform with a social feel. A powerful robust tool for creatives that connects them directly with their fans/consumers. In a way the consumer can think of ICONN, like an Amazon, we provide human services in the entertainment space. Those services range from a variety of things such as booking talent for live events to celebrity hair stylist, fashion stylist and makeup artist. The live component offers a different experience where creatives are offered monetary features such as tipping, private live requests, live scheduling and charitable live options. Its all about connecting fans with celebrities and those that live in that space on a day-to-day basis and ICONN brings that to the consumer!"The concept for ICONN came from Ja's experience in the music business, as he had a bird's eye view of the evolving creative industry landscape. Ja's solution for the growing problem of how to connect creators and consumers came down to identifying the target demographic. "This is for fans to actively connect with their favorite celebs. That is a special connection to be made, and not a lot of platforms cater to that fan. I wanted to create a space for them, where we can give back to them," says the superstar. ICONN is one piece to the puzzle, as the parent company for Ja's vision—I.C.E. Corp.—ties it all together. I.C.E. stands for Innovate, Create, Entertain, which he will do with every venture. Other offerings include his music and film divisions, called Iconnic Sound and Fix8 Features, respectively. Through ICONN, artists and creators can also create vidcasts, where they can charge a nominal fee (between a penny and a dime) for fans to view their content. "The goal is to change the way fans view the value of content coming from their favorite artists," he expresses. ICONN will also serve to eliminate the middleman, as artists and their teams can utilize the platform for direct access to the consumer. So, booking an artist will be seamless, with less hands involved in the process. "I'm trying to automate the process of booking through technology," Ja explains. With this technology Ja will also present a bespoke currency within the ICONN universe.In the end, the goal is to connect worlds, that have previously involved twists and turns, to reach one another. Through ICONN and all the offerings under the I.C.E. Corp. umbrella, Ja Rule is here to play in an arena he knows quite well, and like he did with music, he's ready to make history."Who knows where we go from here, but this is how we start."For more information please visit www.https://iconn.me/.Media tech company ICONN is the brainchild of Grammy nominated rapper, entrepreneur and film star Jeff (Ja Rule) Atkins. The company is geared toward the fans connecting with their favorite creatives and willing to support in any way they can. The currency (called $ICONN) is the gateway, granting you access to a number of offerings from music to video, and merchandise, as well as opportunities to directly book your favorite artist. Artists and creators will also have access to vidcasting, where they can charge a nominal fee (between a penny and a dime) to have fans view content they've created. In a way, it's creating a new connection and relationship between creators and consumers, as Atkins continues the mission of his parent company I.C.E. Corp., which is to Innovate, Create, and Entertain.



