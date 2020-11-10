Dead Girls Corp Releases Official Music Video For Cover Of Marilyn Manson's "Great Big White World"





In Hollywood, Ca, a dark alleyway forbodes, connecting Studio 56 and the Record Plant. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hollywood, CA based Industrial band Dead Girls Corp. has released the official music video for their cover of the 1998 Marilyn Manson single, "Great Big White World," via Monsterman Records, on Halloween."As Covid-19 cripples the world and continues mass shutdowns everywhere, and with the current amount of extreme civil unrest in the USA, Dead Girls Corp. took aim at recording the song 'Great Big White World' by Marilyn Manson whom Toddy Deadboy (vocals) worked for for 5 years as his personal assistant . We feel the song and video strongly captures this current period in time. Director/DP Stephen Readmond along with editor Alexis Johnston did a great job capturing this mood."In Hollywood, Ca, a dark alleyway forbodes, connecting Studio 56 and the Record Plant. Music legends of today and yesterday from Elvis, Marilyn Monroe and Mel Torme holed themselves into these studios, all of them making records in the same one hundred yard radius. And, like many stories of legend, the lost replaced the heroes, the junkies replaced the giants, and Satan replaced Sinatra. In the middle, another entryway leads to DeadZone Sound Design. Home of Dead Girls Corp. for the past 10 years. Imagine Depeche Mode with a beat box through a distortion pedal , playing ultra pop at a Satanic disco. Dave Teague burns a hypnotic guitar straight into the psyche. Bruce Miyaki churns the vulgarity within the soul on his bass. Then Mel Mcfail hammers the earth like a sledge , forcing trauma to the body. And all of this abrasion is honed and torqued by the pop-evil song crafting of Toddy T..With the old millennium come and gone, the real Apocalyptic party is ready to begin...



