Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 10/11/2020

Cibola - "Downfall"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising above the cold darkness that is northern Europe, CIBOLA delivers harsh metal. Drawing upon styles and genres such as groove -, thrash - and death metal , grindcore and with a not so subtle touch of progressive metal.

"While it is hard to place them in a specific genre, it almost resembles some bands like Agolloch or Enslaved , that incorporate many different styles but seem to fall under the umbrellas of progressive metal, black metal, death metal etc." - Zach Moonshine
For fans of Enslaved, Ihsahn, Agolloch

In the beginning of 2020 CIBOLA released the debut ep "synopsis in four" which have had more than 60000 streams on Spotify to this date. And now it's time for a continuation of the metal chaos with a new release called " .DOWNFALL. ". It's set to be released on November 13th on many streaming platforms.

Born from the mind of Toni Åkerman, and named after the mythological seven cities of gold, CIBOLA is a one man project from Sweden. And as the explorers that once searched for the golden palaces, CIBOLA searches to find meaning in an increasingly hostile world as well as find answers to the human enigma.
If your heart beats double to the sound of unrelenting metal then you have to check this out!
Official site: https://cibolaofficial.com
Bandcamp: https://cibola.bandcamp.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cibolaofficial
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.cibolaofficial.com
Mail: contact@cibolaofficial.com






Most read news of the week
Limahl Returns With 'One Wish For Christmas'
Alternative Pop Singer/Songwriter And Tiktok Sensation Alto Key Returns With His Latest Uplifting Anthem 'Burning Up'
LiveXLive Adds Linear OTT Channel To SLING TV To Expand Distribution Of Live Streams And Video On Demand Content
NYC Funk Fusionaries Loud Apartment Release 'System Breakdown' LP, Produced By Bill Laswell
Dead Girls Academy Unveil New Music Video 'Agonize'
Steve Hackett Announces Acoustic Album 'Under A Mediterranean Sky'
Songstress Madisyn Whajne Releases Melodic Shimmer-Pop Single 'Sweet Talk'
Profound Music Video From Pop-Punk Three Cheers Too Late Upcoming Single "Everything, Everyone"
KIX Celebrates 35 Year Anniversary Of Midnite Dynamite


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0201139 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014209747314453 secs