Tucker Lane Releases Love Or Hatred On November 20, 2020

https://www.instagram.com/tuckerlaneband/?hl=en New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tucker Lane were formed in 2015 by Leslie Stanwyck (vocals), Johnny Sinclair (bass) and Brent Carlin (guitar). Warren Medernach (drums) was added in 2017. Tucker Lane are from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Leslie and Johnny were members of the internationally acclaimed Toronto band The Pursuit of Happiness. They made two albums with TPOH, 'Love Junk' which went platinum and featured the hit songs, 'I'm An Adult Now', 'She's So Young' and 'Hard To Laugh' and the second TPOH album, 'One-Sided Story' which went gold. Both albums were produced by the legendary Todd Rundgren. They also toured through Europe with the Eurythmics and the U.S. with Duran Duran. Leslie and Johnny then left to form another well known band called Universal Honey. They put out another seven albums all of which they had a hand in producing and recording. They also toured North America for many years and opened up over 100 shows for the Goo Goo Dolls, as well as multiple headlining club tours.In 2010, with their young son, they decided to take the huge step towards a quieter life and move from Toronto to Saskatoon where Johnny Sinclair was born and raised.In Saskatoon, they started playing local clubs as an acoustic duo and soon put together a band with Johnny's childhood friend Brent Carlin. They would perform several times a month at local bars and music venues playing songs by artists such as Lucinda Williams, Miranda Lambert and Tom Petty. That Americana sound soon found it's way into their original songs and in 2015, they recorded their debut album as Tucker Lane. In 2017 they were nominated as SCMA (Saskatchewan Country Music Association) Best New Group. Shortly after, Warren Medernach, came on board. In 2018, with plenty of performances and festivals under Tucker Lane's belt they earned a spot on the national cast of the beloved Telemiracle 43.At the beginning of 2020, Johnny and Leslie launched their indie label and production house Honeytunes. Tucker Lane has been the backing band for the Honeytunes produced and recorded track 'I'll Cheers to That' by Saskatchewan country music artist Lane Shields and 3 tracks for another upcoming Saskatchewan artist Katelyn Lehner.Tucker Lane have now written and recorded another album's worth of new material due for release in January. The single 'Paper Wings', which was mixed by Bart McKay and mastered by Trevor Case at Case Mastering, was released in August so 'Love or Hatred' is the second single to be taken from the forthcoming album.https://www.tuckerlaneband.com/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK5HxBmuwHfmX6w-Kwt6f8whttps://www.facebook.com/tuckerlaneband/https://www.instagram.com/tuckerlaneband/?hl=en



