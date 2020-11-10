BlackSheepLad - Sleeping Alone In The Daytime





Phil Mellen became ill with Coronavirus last March and this led to some ongoing health issues and unfortanately redundancy. The period of imposed isolation and inactivity lead to a burst of songwriting inspired by lockdown, love, mortality and binge watching zombie TV shows. Phil sings and plays guitar, drums, keys, bass and various ukuleles. His influences include John Bramwell, Prefab Sprout, Doves, Badly Drawn Boy, Ben Folds, Elbow, Cherry Ghost, Lloyd Cole and Neil Finn.

Tracks : Wintering, Livedo, The Way it's Supposed to be, Zombie Romance




