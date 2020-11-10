Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 10/11/2020

BlackSheepLad - Sleeping Alone In The Daytime

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Phil Mellen became ill with Coronavirus last March and this led to some ongoing health issues and unfortanately redundancy. The period of imposed isolation and inactivity lead to a burst of songwriting inspired by lockdown, love, mortality and binge watching zombie TV shows. Phil sings and plays guitar, drums, keys, bass and various ukuleles. His influences include John Bramwell, Prefab Sprout, Doves, Badly Drawn Boy, Ben Folds, Elbow, Cherry Ghost, Lloyd Cole and Neil Finn.

https://www.facebook.com/BlackSheepLad/
https://twitter.com/blacksheeplad
https://soundcloud.com/blacksheeplad
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7WCr70enKdw&fbclid=IwAR1-wyNPQzzIFQXlrs0ULZn8LH-usBxLD9lGp1IxD0Mqql1MhzfJ_aQhKxg
https://blacksheeplad.bandcamp.com/album/sleeping-alone-in-the-daytime

Tracks : Wintering, Livedo, The Way it's Supposed to be, Zombie Romance






