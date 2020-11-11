Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Latin 11/11/2020

Latin Country Artist Dianna Releases Anthem For Our Times "Calm Down Karen"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dianña has captured the social phenomenon that is the 'Karen' and put it into her new single "Calm Down Karen", now released to all major streaming platforms. Whether you have experienced a 'Karen' in real life, or seen any of the numerous 'Karen' videos on TikTok or YouTube, you will enjoy this catchy, tongue-in-cheek song about the 'Karen' experience.

KARENs whose bad behavior became TikTok-famous have their own song, "CALM DOWN KAREN" by Latin Country Artist Dianña
"Calm Down Karen" is sprinkled with 'Karen-isms' like "Can I speak to a manger?" along with lyrical observations we can all relate to like "You're gonna lose your mind over really stupid stuff." It has a country flavor consistent with Dianña's position as the first true Latin Country artist.

"Calm Down Karen" follows only a few weeks after Dianña's latest Latin Country song release "Rubberneck Cumbia", which is a Cumbia style adaptation of her song "Rubberneck". Cumbia is a popular up-tempo genre throughout Latin America, and that energy was captured beautifully in a live video of its recording at the famous Sonic Studios in Texas, which can be seen on Dianña's YouTube channel.
Said Dianña, "I had seen many 'Karen' videos on TikTok before I witnessed a 'Karen' myself at a COSTCO store. I knew then I had to write a funny song about it.".

Check out "Calm Down Karen" on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2Ti4jc9
Check out "Calm Down Karen" on Soundcloud: https://bit.ly/3jBNd3y
Check out "Rubberneck Cumbia" video: https://bit.ly/3jFWCHk
Connect with Dianña on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dianna_latin_country/
Connect with Dianña on other social media: https://linktr.ee/dianna_latin_country






