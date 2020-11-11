Universal Releases Anthem By The Chart Masters Featuring Pop Star Keytona To Commemorate Inspirational Women In Sports & Entertainment





https://keytona.com/films New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UniversalCMG World Entertainment 1954 announced today the release of an Anthem to celebrate women in Sports & Entertainment and their fans. The song was created by Award-Winning producers The Chart Masters while featuring Pop Sensation Keytona. The COVID-19 pandemic has created many uncertainties in the world regarding the sports and entertainment industry. The Anthem called "Fan" is an uplifting single that we hope will inspire our young athletic female generation and a continuous acknowledgement of women's achievements thus far."I am excited to be a part of a song that places women in a well deserved spotlight in the sports and entertainment world. Having Fans and Followers are an important part to the evolution and empowerment of women. They give us support, confidence, and love us without end," said Keytona. "I have signed with a Major Record Company; released a Graphic Novel 'Love at First Heist' with soundtrack; a new single 'What You Got' with video, and now a feature with The Charts Masters - this is an amazing journey, and I could not have done all this without my FANS!"Keytona's Graphic Novel:https://youtu.be/VYeVwANdR3EKeytona's Music Video:https://youtu.be/3vy3kOkbmlEKeytona is a well-established and talented singer and songwriter from South Carolina who is also known for being a very glamorous but humble model. She grew up surrounded by different musical influences which inspired her to get involved in the thematic world of music. Determined to bring everyone under the same thematic roof, the bold artist has created such a unique soundscape that has sparked worldwide attention. The potent singer wishes to bring a change in the lyrical and musical monotony in popular pop music with her songs."We are truly excited about this collaboration to make history and bring focus on women and the fans in all aspects of the entertainment industry," said Edward Straiter, Founder / CEO of UniversalCMG World Entertainment 1954 and The Chart Masters Executive Producer. "Music is one of the greatest tools we have to connect with our fans and bring awareness to our gifted & talented women. The Anthem "FAN" is Available Now on all Digital Download Platforms.https://www.instagram.com/keytona_/https://mobile.twitter.com/iamkeytona_https://keytona.com/films



