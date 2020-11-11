Bring My Song To Life Creates Special Moments! Turn Your Unique Story Into A Customized Song And Cherished Memory



A service called Bring My Song To Life (BMSTL) was created just for this purpose. BMSTL is a service of the Tunedly music production family. Tunedly is an innovative music production and music publishing solution for songwriters.



Since its founding in 2015, the company has created more than 5,000 songs and worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry. Names like music executive Mathew Knowles, who has worked with Chaka Khan, Earth Wind & Fire, The O'Jays, Destiny's Child, and daughters



Chris Erhardt, the co-founder and CEO, says the company created Bring My Song To Life after receiving frequent requests to provide personalized music with lyrics for people who are not songwriters. "They were looking for special gift ideas for birthdays, anniversaries, Christmas and other special occasions," he says.



"Bring My Song To Life allows you to create professional, beautiful, customized songs that capture your story and will live on forever," Erhardt says. "No songwriting skills are necessary. Our team of amazingly talented musicians takes your idea, works with you throughout the creative process and transforms it into a cherished memory."



Co-founder Mylène Besançon says the long list of reviews from satisfied customers makes Bring My Song To Life one of the "sweetest projects" she's had a part in. "I just love that we can help someone create a heartfelt gift that means as much to the giver as it does to the recipient. The uniqueness of a customized song is truly special."



BMSTL customers enthusiastically agree.



"My husband loves music, so giving him a personalized song for our sixth wedding anniversary seemed perfect," says Sabrina Ayers in an online review. "From beginning to end, the process was easy, professional, friendly and really enjoyable!

"In the end, the team helped me capture my feelings of our relationship, which brought me to tears listening to it. Importantly, my husband loved it, too! Paired with a lovely customized website, it's a gift that we'll keep coming back to for years to come."



Jeffrey Walker describes his experience with BMSTL with similar sentiment.

"It's really innovative how you guys turned the scenario of my life into such a beautiful song," he says. "I am feeling emotional after listening to the song. Through your song, I can live those lovely moments again that I left behind ... Would definitely recommend you to all my friends and relatives."



