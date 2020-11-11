Purple Prose - Resume Of Poetry





"Holding Down The Fort"

My first professional debut single. A quick snippet introduction, describing me and where I am from. A sneak peek teaser to build up the release of the EP. Also being the introductory song to the EP itself. The title is a reference to my home town, Fort Collins. Where I have resided since birth and also where my journey has mainly taken place. This is where I've been and where I have ultimately managed to hold it down.



"Kindness"

Personally being the favored song of mine thus far, also the oldest. It was actually a hard choice not to make it the introductory song to the EP. It was also a hard task and decision not to release it as a single. Definitely a prominent song for me, not only from this project but as whole entirely. This song describes me in my most natural form. From "I don't know where to start" envisioning all the epic things that I desire to accomplish, in the beginning, with not a clue of how to actually achieve any of it. The spark of dreams! To "killing them with kindness", a simple phrase bestowed upon me by my father and instilled within me by him and the morals of my family. A humbling factor embedded into them. On my mother's side it was instilled by my great grand father, who had a large hand in raising me also. This song is a reference to the wisdom that vibrates to the frequency of my soul.



"Intensions"

A hypnotizing sound to mesmerize the listeners. The initial hook is a reference to the prior song "Kindness", I speak upon my desired interests of love, happiness and success but then begin to fall victim to the conflict of indecision. Battling with myself, I strive to remain focused with a succeeding structured mentality as I have and continue to do in reality. Having dealt with a depressive state of mind throughout a majority of my time, it often becomes hard to accomplish anything. Especially with the many unfortunate factors that tend to occur naturally. If you are capable of following my lyricism, you may begin to really hear what I am saying and start to feel my frustration. The altered secondary hook, "You want it all to never end." is a double entendre. One meaning being me speaking to the listener and my self, not wanting the verse to end. The second meaning being a reference we all relate to and is generally our biggest fear, death. To ride and enjoy the highs of life, wanting it to never end. Again, both speaking to the listener but also, me thinking aloud to myself. The second verse and outro altered hook begins taking a turn down the road of controversy. The first target I begin to aim at is the educational system. Followed by society and humanity as a whole. Then I begin to depict the government, while outing the United States and go on rendering the wealthy tier for their contribution and monetary structure they have on the world and how it is today. "They want it all to never end."



"Hypnotic Rhythm"

Another smooth hypnotizing sound to mesmerize the listeners. I really tried to have fun with this one, like this entire project, I really wish I could have done more with it over all. Regardless, I have always had to work with what I've had. Nevertheless, this song still sits high upon a powerful pedestal. This is a direct reference to a chapter in a fairly recently released book. Late from one of my biggest influences and idols, Napoleon Hill. "Outwitting The Devil" sought to be too controversial in its time, it was nearly three quarters of a century before its debut. This book changed my life by helping me come to understand the law of nature. This chapter specifically, helped me hone in on the importance of persistence in pursuing any one definite goal. It also help me recognize the negative side to that coin and the importance of avoiding drifting in ones mind. Structuring one's mentality to achieving their goals and dreams, "To awaken your mind, so your soul can be free". This song also pokes at this book's predecessor "Think and Grow Rich", another one of Napoleon Hill's greatest creations. Which I also refer to all throughout the entire EP itself intentionally.



"Other Self"

Here is another secret favorite song of mine. Of course favored for the intro verse! But truly, there is more than meets the ear with this one. It is until you begin to fathom everything I am pointing at throughout this entire song that you may begin to see what I envision. Having a super abrasive and abrupt sound, I was going for something powerful and other worldly. This song is actually another direct reference to a chapter in "Outwitting The Devil" once again. Without getting too into depth about the chapter itself here, I attempted to portray the idea in my own way. Although it is very metaphorically ominous, there is a very positive message behind it. The hook sounding like promised wishes from a genie, I meant to portray it as one's Other Self speaking to one's self. In other words it your Other Self speaking to you. Like a subconscious but rather one that you're in control of, leading to being capable of granting your own wishes. Now the verses, indeed are actually me speaking out to the world but in reality, I meant to portray it more as my Other Self thinking aloud to me. Embracing my outlandish beliefs and encouraging me to take the leaps. To evolve into my higher purpose and become the being I was always be, to influence you to do the same.



"razelience"

"If you don't know my name, call me razel™ like resilient", a line from the introductory song "Holding Down The Fort" referring to "razelience". My third single to release, debuting with my first official music video. What I personally believe to be the most prominent song from this EP. Defining me and the mentality that I've developed throughout my life, having to face many adversities. It's uplifting and motivational, in efforts to inspire others to follow their hearts and to pursue what it is they truly believe in. Even through hard times, to strive and overcome. A key piece to the main message I am wanting to portray with the EP itself. Never give up, never back down, always persist at achieving all your goals and dreams. This song also has references to and stems from Napoleon Hill's "Think and Grow Rich", structuring the ambitious belief in achieving what it is you believe.



"god"

This is another one that I had fun with and yes, it was a bit outlandish. I went with an ancient feeling type beat to set the mood. Stemming from both "Other Self" and "Little Star". Provoking the idea of being all mighty and powerful. We are all made in the image of God, as we are his children. That idea has always stuck with me. Believing we are all gods, able to control our own universe and create endless ideas. As individuals, we all are given this ability but not everyone understand how to utilize it or connect with it properly. Many religions practice aligning the body, mind and soul to unlock our true spirit. I chase the instrumental with abrasive metaphor and rhetoric, defining myself as something from the beyond to create the image for this idea.



"Pain"

Short and simple but carries a lot of meaning of course. I often find this song a bit hard to listen to and other times I find myself head banging enjoying it. It is super abrasive and explosive. Obviously defining my pain, stemming from anger which is derived from sadness. I talk about love in metaphor, which led me to heartbreak many times in the past. Being entirely fed up, kind of like the last straw. "Scarred eternally for eternity, through out every resurrection" a depressive shout out from "god". I throw many jabs at my past with depression throughout the entire EP, I am sure you have noticed. Which all lead up and stem from "Drift Drifterson", where I unveil some of my most haunting and depressive thoughts.



"No Deceit"

In essence, my explanation of understanding heart break and how I have grown to adapt to relationship standards in today's society. Being honest and truthful, not wanting to hurt or cause pain, although tis very painful. Also not wanting to be deceived myself.. I begin to poke at dark thoughts, such as death to intensify the understanding that life isn't a games. Which is the underlining factor of which my depression originally stems from. The introductory lines to the verse relate to both "Pain" and "Drifty Drifterson". My intent is to get people out of that type of mentality. Not to dwell but too envelope in the moments life gives us to cherish. To remain positive and open to the ways of nature but to make sure we remain humble as mankind, not to lose ourselves. The outro monolog directly refers to my overall message of the EP, hoping I am felt and embraced. "I just want to feel what's real, man the truth is what I'm reaching for" a line from "razelience" referring to "No Deceit".



"Drifty Drifterson"

"Some times catch my self as I'm drifting all night long" a line reference from "Hypnotic Rhythm". Also another reference to Napoleon Hill's "Outwitting The Devil". The term he speaks about "drifting", I found myself relating too immensely. I believe understanding that was a big push in helping me battle negativity and force myself to have a staggering positive outlook. This one right here is a sleeper, meaning I believe this will be one of the songs that really enables my fans to relate to me and see who I truly am. To grasp the attention, core lessons from my childhood and adolescence. This one gets deep to say the least, every line, hook and verse derived from memories of my depression. Down to the core, being the passing of my younger sister in the year two thousand. I chose to have my close cousin Juaquin Cura sing the hook, not only for his blessed talents but because our connected relation and the song stemming back to deep roots in my family. Opening up and speaking about these depressive thoughts was hard but in the end came to becoming a release of suppressed emotions that I am ready to reveal to the world. This is me and why I am who I am. Hoping to relate to others who deal with dark thoughts and depression, wanting to help one another overcome this inner prison.



"Little Star"

I speak in metaphor, as if you are the sun of your own solar system. Which I really believe you are, as am I. Needing to "shine bright and never let them dim your light", so that everything orbiting around you is functioning properly. Chosen to be the outro song of the EP, I wanted it to be uplifting and motivational. To send my listeners off in a positive ray of light. Especially following the most depressive song from the entire project. Not letting negativity hold you down, to embrace every emotion as fuel, creating a passionate desire to overcome and conquer. I chose the hook to relate to this idea, also being a famous childhood lullaby that most everyone has heard at some point in their lives. This closes the door to the EP and I hope by this point the listeners have come to fully understand and relate to me. I believe if they took the time to sit and recognize, to really listen to my story or come to reading this in depth inside look about it all. Then I feel my mission may have just been accomplished. Saving a planet and awakening a god, one fan at a time!-razel



razel, born and raised in Fort Collins, Colorado, a typical everyday person, always questioning life differently. Not satisfied with the structured life required in current times. razel™ always knew he had a higher calling to define his destiny in life, although conflicted by the norm. Tough decisions after repeated let downs in life and love, it was time for razel™ to step up and take control. Compromises always occur when you are trying to make a living - lessons learned - do what you Love. During his chase with many different avenues, he accumulated an immense amount of knowledge. Whether that is understanding quality in people skills, to different approaches in marketing, along with many tips and tricks on how to keep the business mindset, enabling one to push past typical barriers, he came to realize the relevance in these lessons and used them to his own advantage, building up toward the unveiling of his true self. One day! That day finally coming into existence, whether it be the day he released his first single "Holding Down The Fort" on August 28, 2020, or when he first hit the screen (in a more professional manner) with his first music video "razelience" on October 2, 2020, or it could very well be the day his EP finally hit the streets on November 11, 2020. "Purple Prose Resume of Poetry" So much purpose and meaning compiled to unfold for public muse. Utilizing his unique technique in lyricism, he has accumulated an assortment of songs. Defining himself through intense metaphor and analytical stories throughout his journey in time, the universe became his oyster. He believes that anything the mind could conceive can be achieved! Thus taking the steps to success in pursuing his dreams toward enlightenment.



Just out of high school in 2011 razel™ had attempted to establish himself as an artist with "The Purp Gang Mixtape" Consisting of him and his closest homies. Unfortunate adversities during those times veered them from that path in the industry. Many years passed, with some solo attempts along the way. razel™ was through putting effort toward anything that he wasn't passionate about, which led him back to his desired goals.



Having crossed paths with a long time friend, Snowy LX, both he and razel™ saw each other's vision and decided to work together toward achieving their goals. After working closely with Origin Colorado which was another idea Snow had put together with former associates. razel™ realized establishing an LLC was his next move. He designed his own website for marketing and began designing clothes for merchandise. But he knew all along that it was still missing what his heart has always called true to, which of course is music!



Still working closely with Snowy LX and the newly established GrindLifeMindsetLLC. razel™ The Purple



smarturl.it/razel

www.razelworld.com

www.facebook.com/razelworld

twitter.com/razelworld

www.instagram.com/razelworld

www.snapchat.com/add/razel New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Consisting of eleven songs, released on my day of birth, November eleventh of two thousand and twenty. The first official project of which I needed to unveil. Accumulated from many turning points throughout my life that helped in constructing who I am today. Many years went into the thought process behind every song. Each entangled with one another in some way. The perfect way to get to know and begin describing me. The "Resume of Poetry" chosen to be the name of the first "Purple Prose", being my debut as an official artist. For me it was necessary to take a professional approach, thus becoming my actual resume into the music industry. Furthermore, I added "Of Poetry" not only for the appealing touch of grace but because I have always viewed myself more as a poet, as to a rap artist. As a matter of fact, a majority of my lyrics were not written to any instrumentals or original tempos, they generally came to me at random, eventually being pieced together to create each song individually. Also, I often rehearse a cappella. This being chapter one in a line of Purple Proses to be, although nothing is promised. I knew early on that I had to come up with a name that would stick and have meaning. "Purple Prose" came to me in the middle of English class in high school, back in the early two thousands. Of which I barely caught because I rarely paid attention. Luckily my obsession with everything Purple made my senses tingle. It is necessary to know the term for Purple Prose in literary criticism to truly grasp the level of depth behind the creation of this entire project and potentially, for those to come in the future. A mutual respect of admiration will develop between me and each one of my fans, who does take the time to look into it. Throughout many trials and errors, I finally took the time to organize the order in which the songs should be played. From one to eleven, you will begin to experience a glimpse into my journey, with diverse sound, while riding an array of emotions enveloped along the way. From beginning to end, ciphering my understanding of reality. Pursuing my goals and dreams, all while dealing with life. My deepest desires to inspire and motivate as many individuals to take control and become the best versions of themselves. To turn the dark into light and bring a clearer vision into sight, as I did for myself. Now with further adieu I present to you.."Holding Down The Fort"My first professional debut single. A quick snippet introduction, describing me and where I am from. A sneak peek teaser to build up the release of the EP. Also being the introductory song to the EP itself. The title is a reference to my home town, Fort Collins. Where I have resided since birth and also where my journey has mainly taken place. This is where I've been and where I have ultimately managed to hold it down."Kindness"Personally being the favored song of mine thus far, also the oldest. It was actually a hard choice not to make it the introductory song to the EP. It was also a hard task and decision not to release it as a single. Definitely a prominent song for me, not only from this project but as whole entirely. This song describes me in my most natural form. From "I don't know where to start" envisioning all the epic things that I desire to accomplish, in the beginning, with not a clue of how to actually achieve any of it. The spark of dreams! To "killing them with kindness", a simple phrase bestowed upon me by my father and instilled within me by him and the morals of my family. A humbling factor embedded into them. On my mother's side it was instilled by my great grand father, who had a large hand in raising me also. This song is a reference to the wisdom that vibrates to the frequency of my soul."Intensions"A hypnotizing sound to mesmerize the listeners. The initial hook is a reference to the prior song "Kindness", I speak upon my desired interests of love, happiness and success but then begin to fall victim to the conflict of indecision. Battling with myself, I strive to remain focused with a succeeding structured mentality as I have and continue to do in reality. Having dealt with a depressive state of mind throughout a majority of my time, it often becomes hard to accomplish anything. Especially with the many unfortunate factors that tend to occur naturally. If you are capable of following my lyricism, you may begin to really hear what I am saying and start to feel my frustration. The altered secondary hook, "You want it all to never end." is a double entendre. One meaning being me speaking to the listener and my self, not wanting the verse to end. The second meaning being a reference we all relate to and is generally our biggest fear, death. To ride and enjoy the highs of life, wanting it to never end. Again, both speaking to the listener but also, me thinking aloud to myself. The second verse and outro altered hook begins taking a turn down the road of controversy. The first target I begin to aim at is the educational system. Followed by society and humanity as a whole. Then I begin to depict the government, while outing the United States and go on rendering the wealthy tier for their contribution and monetary structure they have on the world and how it is today. "They want it all to never end.""Hypnotic Rhythm"Another smooth hypnotizing sound to mesmerize the listeners. I really tried to have fun with this one, like this entire project, I really wish I could have done more with it over all. Regardless, I have always had to work with what I've had. Nevertheless, this song still sits high upon a powerful pedestal. This is a direct reference to a chapter in a fairly recently released book. Late from one of my biggest influences and idols, Napoleon Hill. "Outwitting The Devil" sought to be too controversial in its time, it was nearly three quarters of a century before its debut. This book changed my life by helping me come to understand the law of nature. This chapter specifically, helped me hone in on the importance of persistence in pursuing any one definite goal. It also help me recognize the negative side to that coin and the importance of avoiding drifting in ones mind. Structuring one's mentality to achieving their goals and dreams, "To awaken your mind, so your soul can be free". This song also pokes at this book's predecessor "Think and Grow Rich", another one of Napoleon Hill's greatest creations. Which I also refer to all throughout the entire EP itself intentionally."Other Self"Here is another secret favorite song of mine. Of course favored for the intro verse! But truly, there is more than meets the ear with this one. It is until you begin to fathom everything I am pointing at throughout this entire song that you may begin to see what I envision. Having a super abrasive and abrupt sound, I was going for something powerful and other worldly. This song is actually another direct reference to a chapter in "Outwitting The Devil" once again. Without getting too into depth about the chapter itself here, I attempted to portray the idea in my own way. Although it is very metaphorically ominous, there is a very positive message behind it. The hook sounding like promised wishes from a genie, I meant to portray it as one's Other Self speaking to one's self. In other words it your Other Self speaking to you. Like a subconscious but rather one that you're in control of, leading to being capable of granting your own wishes. Now the verses, indeed are actually me speaking out to the world but in reality, I meant to portray it more as my Other Self thinking aloud to me. Embracing my outlandish beliefs and encouraging me to take the leaps. To evolve into my higher purpose and become the being I was always be, to influence you to do the same."razelience""If you don't know my name, call me razel™ like resilient", a line from the introductory song "Holding Down The Fort" referring to "razelience". My third single to release, debuting with my first official music video. What I personally believe to be the most prominent song from this EP. Defining me and the mentality that I've developed throughout my life, having to face many adversities. It's uplifting and motivational, in efforts to inspire others to follow their hearts and to pursue what it is they truly believe in. Even through hard times, to strive and overcome. A key piece to the main message I am wanting to portray with the EP itself. Never give up, never back down, always persist at achieving all your goals and dreams. This song also has references to and stems from Napoleon Hill's "Think and Grow Rich", structuring the ambitious belief in achieving what it is you believe."god"This is another one that I had fun with and yes, it was a bit outlandish. I went with an ancient feeling type beat to set the mood. Stemming from both "Other Self" and "Little Star". Provoking the idea of being all mighty and powerful. We are all made in the image of God, as we are his children. That idea has always stuck with me. Believing we are all gods, able to control our own universe and create endless ideas. As individuals, we all are given this ability but not everyone understand how to utilize it or connect with it properly. Many religions practice aligning the body, mind and soul to unlock our true spirit. I chase the instrumental with abrasive metaphor and rhetoric, defining myself as something from the beyond to create the image for this idea."Pain"Short and simple but carries a lot of meaning of course. I often find this song a bit hard to listen to and other times I find myself head banging enjoying it. It is super abrasive and explosive. Obviously defining my pain, stemming from anger which is derived from sadness. I talk about love in metaphor, which led me to heartbreak many times in the past. Being entirely fed up, kind of like the last straw. "Scarred eternally for eternity, through out every resurrection" a depressive shout out from "god". I throw many jabs at my past with depression throughout the entire EP, I am sure you have noticed. Which all lead up and stem from "Drift Drifterson", where I unveil some of my most haunting and depressive thoughts."No Deceit"In essence, my explanation of understanding heart break and how I have grown to adapt to relationship standards in today's society. Being honest and truthful, not wanting to hurt or cause pain, although tis very painful. Also not wanting to be deceived myself.. I begin to poke at dark thoughts, such as death to intensify the understanding that life isn't a games. Which is the underlining factor of which my depression originally stems from. The introductory lines to the verse relate to both "Pain" and "Drifty Drifterson". My intent is to get people out of that type of mentality. Not to dwell but too envelope in the moments life gives us to cherish. To remain positive and open to the ways of nature but to make sure we remain humble as mankind, not to lose ourselves. The outro monolog directly refers to my overall message of the EP, hoping I am felt and embraced. "I just want to feel what's real, man the truth is what I'm reaching for" a line from "razelience" referring to "No Deceit"."Drifty Drifterson""Some times catch my self as I'm drifting all night long" a line reference from "Hypnotic Rhythm". Also another reference to Napoleon Hill's "Outwitting The Devil". The term he speaks about "drifting", I found myself relating too immensely. I believe understanding that was a big push in helping me battle negativity and force myself to have a staggering positive outlook. This one right here is a sleeper, meaning I believe this will be one of the songs that really enables my fans to relate to me and see who I truly am. To grasp the attention, core lessons from my childhood and adolescence. This one gets deep to say the least, every line, hook and verse derived from memories of my depression. Down to the core, being the passing of my younger sister in the year two thousand. I chose to have my close cousin Juaquin Cura sing the hook, not only for his blessed talents but because our connected relation and the song stemming back to deep roots in my family. Opening up and speaking about these depressive thoughts was hard but in the end came to becoming a release of suppressed emotions that I am ready to reveal to the world. This is me and why I am who I am. Hoping to relate to others who deal with dark thoughts and depression, wanting to help one another overcome this inner prison."Little Star"I speak in metaphor, as if you are the sun of your own solar system. Which I really believe you are, as am I. Needing to "shine bright and never let them dim your light", so that everything orbiting around you is functioning properly. Chosen to be the outro song of the EP, I wanted it to be uplifting and motivational. To send my listeners off in a positive ray of light. Especially following the most depressive song from the entire project. Not letting negativity hold you down, to embrace every emotion as fuel, creating a passionate desire to overcome and conquer. I chose the hook to relate to this idea, also being a famous childhood lullaby that most everyone has heard at some point in their lives. This closes the door to the EP and I hope by this point the listeners have come to fully understand and relate to me. I believe if they took the time to sit and recognize, to really listen to my story or come to reading this in depth inside look about it all. Then I feel my mission may have just been accomplished. Saving a planet and awakening a god, one fan at a time!-razelrazel, born and raised in Fort Collins, Colorado, a typical everyday person, always questioning life differently. Not satisfied with the structured life required in current times. razel™ always knew he had a higher calling to define his destiny in life, although conflicted by the norm. Tough decisions after repeated let downs in life and love, it was time for razel™ to step up and take control. Compromises always occur when you are trying to make a living - lessons learned - do what you Love. During his chase with many different avenues, he accumulated an immense amount of knowledge. Whether that is understanding quality in people skills, to different approaches in marketing, along with many tips and tricks on how to keep the business mindset, enabling one to push past typical barriers, he came to realize the relevance in these lessons and used them to his own advantage, building up toward the unveiling of his true self. One day! That day finally coming into existence, whether it be the day he released his first single "Holding Down The Fort" on August 28, 2020, or when he first hit the screen (in a more professional manner) with his first music video "razelience" on October 2, 2020, or it could very well be the day his EP finally hit the streets on November 11, 2020. "Purple Prose Resume of Poetry" So much purpose and meaning compiled to unfold for public muse. Utilizing his unique technique in lyricism, he has accumulated an assortment of songs. Defining himself through intense metaphor and analytical stories throughout his journey in time, the universe became his oyster. He believes that anything the mind could conceive can be achieved! Thus taking the steps to success in pursuing his dreams toward enlightenment.Just out of high school in 2011 razel™ had attempted to establish himself as an artist with "The Purp Gang Mixtape" Consisting of him and his closest homies. Unfortunate adversities during those times veered them from that path in the industry. Many years passed, with some solo attempts along the way. razel™ was through putting effort toward anything that he wasn't passionate about, which led him back to his desired goals.Having crossed paths with a long time friend, Snowy LX, both he and razel™ saw each other's vision and decided to work together toward achieving their goals. After working closely with Origin Colorado which was another idea Snow had put together with former associates. razel™ realized establishing an LLC was his next move. He designed his own website for marketing and began designing clothes for merchandise. But he knew all along that it was still missing what his heart has always called true to, which of course is music!Still working closely with Snowy LX and the newly established GrindLifeMindsetLLC. razel™ The Purple Heart Kid strived to complete his first solo project all throughout the intense year of 2020. He has ultimately begun to unveil himself in his truest form. All in hopes that you will travel along with him on his journey and transcend.smarturl.it/razelwww.razelworld.comwww.facebook.com/razelworldtwitter.com/razelworldwww.instagram.com/razelworldwww.snapchat.com/add/razel









Most read news of the week Limahl Returns With 'One Wish For Christmas'

Alternative Pop Singer/Songwriter And Tiktok Sensation Alto Key Returns With His Latest Uplifting Anthem 'Burning Up'

LiveXLive Adds Linear OTT Channel To SLING TV To Expand Distribution Of Live Streams And Video On Demand Content

NYC Funk Fusionaries Loud Apartment Release 'System Breakdown' LP, Produced By Bill Laswell

KIX Celebrates 35 Year Anniversary Of Midnite Dynamite

2 Chainz' "So Help Me God," New Sixth Studio Album Officially Set To Arrive On November 13, 2020

The Apocalypse Blues Revival Release Single 'The Doorway'

Dead Girls Academy Unveil New Music Video 'Agonize'

Steve Hackett Announces Acoustic Album 'Under A Mediterranean Sky'

