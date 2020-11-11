Doe Boy X Southside Release New Music Video For "Stimulus Check"





Emerging as the coldest spitter out of C-Town, Doe Boy maintains the momentum from his 2019 opus Streetz Need Me 2. Between cuts like "Grave Digger" [feat. Young Thug], "Walk Down" [feat. YG], and "Too Playa" [feat. Gunna] and skits from none other than Mike Epps. Beyond acclaim from HYPEBEAST and Lyrical Lemonade pondered, "I would not be surprised at all if Doe Boy begins to enter the class of mainstream rap stars because of it." Streetz Need Me 2 rounded out a breakout year also highlighted by his appearance on Future's "100 Shooters" also featuring Meek Mill. He's ultimately primed for a major breakthrough. Signed to FREEBANDZ/Epic, he ignited 2020 by linking up with ESCO on 56 Birdz and turned up in the summer with the solo single "Split It" [feat. Moneybagg Yo]. Now, Doe Boy and Southside ignite a powerhouse partnership on the joint project Demons R Us.Southside's production has powered some of the most influential albums, mixtapes, and singles of the past decade. The multiplatinum Atlanta producer and founder and CEO of 808 MAFIA has received 45 platinum certifications, generated billions of streams, and inspired widespread critical acclaim. Among hundreds of songs, his discography includes multiple cuts on Future's 56 Nights, DS2, Future, and The Wizrd, the mega-collaboration What A Time To Be Alive by Drake and Future, Kanye West's Life of Pablo, 21 Savage's Issa Album, Offset's Father of 4, Moneybagg Yo's 2 Heartless, and more. Not to mention, he aligned with G Herbo for the tastemaker-approved Swervo. His impact has also been well-documented by Forbes, Complex, Billboard, and many others. Southside once again pushes the envelope and rap forward by joining forces with Doe Boy for their first collaborative project, Demons R Us, in 2020 led by the single "YESSIRSKI."




