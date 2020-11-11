Conan Gray Achieves Platinum Certification For Latest Singles "Maniac" And "Heather"





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rounding out a banner year earmarked by runaway success, tastemaker applause, and the endorsements of icons such as Taylor Swift, Elton John, and more, pop-singer songwriter Conan Gray achieves yet another major milestone. He earns platinum certifications in Canada and the U.S. for both " Maniac " and "Heather." These songs are available on his critically adored debut album, Kid Krow via Republic Records/Universal Music.Speaking to Conan Gray's impact, Billboard, Forbes, and OnesToWatch have pegged him among next year's "Best New Artist" nominees for the 2021 GRAMMY Awards. Both Billboard and Forbes named " Maniac " among "The 50 Best Songs of 2020 (So Far)" and also proclaimed Kid Krow as one of "The Best Albums of 2020 (So Far)." Conan Gray has quickly cemented himself as one of the freshest voices in music during his meteoric two-year rise. The singer-songwriter from central Texas—known for writing all his songs from his bedroom and for his unapologetic authenticity—has quickly amassed one of the most engaged, rabid fanbases in the music industry. He first gained attention when he uploaded his song "Idle Town" online, which he recorded from his bedroom in Texas. Upon release, the song exploded and led to the release of his critically acclaimed Sunset Season EP. He soon made his debut tv appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers and was featured in Vogue, VMan, Teen Vogue, Paper, The Fader, MTV, I-D, Billboard, Wonderland, Clash, Notion, Seventeen and more. His debut album, Kid Krow, released in March 2020, reached #5 on Billboard Top 200, #1 Pop Album, #2 Billboard Top Album sales and was the biggest new artist pop debut in over two years. Conan has been recognized as one the most prominent voices of his generation, and with the release of Kid Krow his music, has been streamed over 1 billion times. He has sold out three North American tours, two European tours, and additional shows around the world.



