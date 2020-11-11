Masego Releases "Mystery Lady" Ft. Don Toliver





Studying Abroad is a concept experience that lyrically chronicles a relationship from sultry start to its explosive finish. The highly-anticipated six-track collection shows Masego evolving in real-time, an expansion both in terms of production choice and collaborative partners. Sonically, it explores uncharted territory by sampling from an international palette of sounds and styles. Featuring an eclectic group of producers like D'Mile (Usher), Jack Dine (Stormzy),



To celebrate the release, Masego has announced a special live stream set where he will perform songs off Studying Abroad for the first time. Tune in on Tuesday, November 17th at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET via YouTube.



Previously released singles "Passport" (Vice Music's "Best Songs to

Learn more about Masego through GQ's 10 Essentials: https://www.gq.com/video/watch/10-essentials-10-things-masego-cant-live-without



Studying Abroad is the official follow up to Lady Lady, Masego's 2018 debut that firmly put the singer/producer/multi-instrumentalist on the map - or, all over the map, to be precise: In the almost two years since its release, Masego has toured the world, headlining sold-out tours and starring on festival stages across every continent but Antarctica. The album was no less of a success with listeners: "Tadow," the lead single, has surpassed half a billion streams and been certified gold by the RIAA; that same song has been used in over two million videos creates on TikTok; and the project cemented him as a name to watch in the burgeoning generation of like-minded



PRAISE FOR MASEGO:

"musical shapeshifter, the creator of a blueprint for a new kind of sound" — NPR Music

"Sophisticated" — Pitchfork

"smooth and lavish energy that's become his musical signature" — Vogue

"a musical polymath who's equally funny, flirtatious, and sensitive" — FADER

"truly pushing boundaries" — Highsnobiety

https://www.masegomusic.com/

https://twitter.com/UncleSego

https://www.facebook.com/UncleSego/

