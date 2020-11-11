Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 11/11/2020

2020 MTV EMA Winners: See The Full List

2020 MTV EMA Winners: See The Full List
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Like other award shows this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic the event aired virtually on Sunday, Nov. 8. In addition to BTS, winners also included Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Karol G, Hayley Williams and YUNGBLUD.
From Budapest, David Guetta and Raye brought a night-sky, laser-filled rendition of "Let's Love," while Maluma steamed up London with a neon-purple medley of "Djadja" and "Hawái."

The winners list, too, saw artists from across the globe honored and celebrated as the show aired on Sunday (November 8). Heading into the ceremony, Lady Gaga led the nominations by earning seven in total, while BTS and Justin Bieber weren't far behind with five each. During the show, BTS took home four in total - Best Song, Best Group, Biggest Fans, and Best Virtual Live. Gaga walked away with Best Artist and Best US Act, while Bieber won for his star turn in DJ Khaled and Drake's "Popstar" video.

Best Video: DJ Khaled - POPSTAR ft Drake starring Justin Bieber
Best Artist: Lady Gaga
Best Song: BTS - Dynamite
Best Collaboration: Karol G - Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Best Pop: Little Mix
Best Group: BTS
Best New: Doja Cat
Biggest Fans: BTS
Best Latin: Karol G
Best Rock: Coldplay
Best Hip Hop: Cardi B
Best Electronic: David Guetta
Best Alternative: Hayley Williams
Video for Good: H.E.R. - I Can't Breathe
Best Push: YUNGBLUD
Best Virtual Live: BTS - Bang Bang Con: The Live






Most read news of the week
Limahl Returns With 'One Wish For Christmas'
Alternative Pop Singer/Songwriter And Tiktok Sensation Alto Key Returns With His Latest Uplifting Anthem 'Burning Up'
LiveXLive Adds Linear OTT Channel To SLING TV To Expand Distribution Of Live Streams And Video On Demand Content
NYC Funk Fusionaries Loud Apartment Release 'System Breakdown' LP, Produced By Bill Laswell
KIX Celebrates 35 Year Anniversary Of Midnite Dynamite
2 Chainz' "So Help Me God," New Sixth Studio Album Officially Set To Arrive On November 13, 2020
The Apocalypse Blues Revival Release Single 'The Doorway'
DJ/Producer Duo 633 Release Sophomore Single 'Take Control'
Songstress Madisyn Whajne Releases Melodic Shimmer-Pop Single 'Sweet Talk'


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0206850 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021750926971436 secs