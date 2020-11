2020 MTV EMA Winners: See The Full List

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Like other award shows this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic the event aired virtually on Sunday, Nov. 8. In addition to BTS, winners also included Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Karol G, Hayley Williams and YUNGBLUD.From Budapest, David Guetta and Raye brought a night-sky, laser-filled rendition of "Let's Love," while Maluma steamed up London with a neon-purple medley of " Djadja " and "Haw√°i."The winners list, too, saw artists from across the globe honored and celebrated as the show aired on Sunday (November 8). Heading into the ceremony, Lady Gaga led the nominations by earning seven in total, while BTS and Justin Bieber weren't far behind with five each. During the show, BTS took home four in total - Best Song, Best Group, Biggest Fans, and Best Virtual Live. Gaga walked away with Best Artist and Best US Act, while Bieber won for his star turn in DJ Khaled and Drake's " Popstar " video.Best Video: DJ Khaled - POPSTAR ft Drake starring Justin BieberBest Artist: Lady GagaBest Song: BTS - DynamiteBest Collaboration: Karol G - Tusa ft Nicki MinajBest Pop: Little MixBest Group: BTSBest New: Doja CatBiggest Fans: BTSBest Latin: Karol Best Rock: ColdplayBest Hip Hop: Cardi BBest Electronic: David GuettaBest Alternative: Hayley WilliamsVideo for Good: H.E.R. - I Can't BreatheBest Push: YUNGBLUDBest Virtual Live: BTS - Bang Bang Con: The Live