2020 MTV EMA Winners: See The Full List

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Like other award shows this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic the event aired virtually on Sunday, Nov. 8. In addition to BTS, winners also included Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Karol
G, Hayley Williams
and YUNGBLUD.
From Budapest, David
Guetta and Raye brought a night-sky, laser-filled rendition of "Let's Love," while Maluma
steamed up London with a neon-purple medley of "Djadja
" and "Hawái."
The winners list, too, saw artists from across the globe honored and celebrated as the show aired on Sunday (November 8). Heading into the ceremony, Lady Gaga
led the nominations by earning seven in total, while BTS and Justin Bieber
weren't far behind with five each. During the show, BTS took home four in total - Best Song, Best Group, Biggest Fans, and Best Virtual Live. Gaga walked away with Best Artist and Best US Act, while Bieber won for his star turn in DJ Khaled
and Drake's "Popstar
" video.
Best Video: DJ Khaled
- POPSTAR ft Drake
starring Justin Bieber
Best Artist: Lady Gaga
Best Song: BTS - Dynamite
Best Collaboration: Karol
G - Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Best Pop: Little
Mix
Best Group: BTS
Best New: Doja Cat
Biggest Fans: BTS
Best Latin: Karol
G
Best Rock: Coldplay
Best Hip Hop: Cardi B
Best Electronic: David
Guetta
Best Alternative: Hayley Williams
Video for Good: H.E.R.
- I Can't Breathe
Best Push: YUNGBLUD
Best Virtual Live: BTS - Bang Bang
Con: The Live