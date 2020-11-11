Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 11/11/2020

A Holiday Song Brings The Legend Of "The Christmas Pickle" To Life

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) We've sung about Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman. It's time for a new song! Pennie, the Christmas Pickle is a catchy tune about the tradition of hanging a pickle ornament in the Christmas tree. Come Christmas morning, the person that finds the pickle gets an extra gift! But, the real goal is to look at the beauty of the tree on Christmas morning.
"I revisited an old Christmas tradition and brought the legend to life," explains Tony Marini, the creator of Pennie Pickle. "Pennie, the Christmas Pickle is about overcoming ridicule and believing that we can all follow our dreams and achieve our goals no matter how difficult they may seem."

The song was composed by Michael Hartigan. The lead singer is Casey McDonough and features Sweet Pepprika from Chicago.
"When I was developing the music behind Pennie, I wanted to make sure that it was reminiscent of classic Christmas songs we all heard growing up," explains Hartigan. "I think we created a new Christmas standard." The song can be downloaded or streamed on your favorite music site, and YouTube. Ask your favorite radio station to play the song!
For more information on Pennie Pickle, visit her website at PennieTheChristmasPickle.com.






Most read news of the week
Limahl Returns With 'One Wish For Christmas'
Alternative Pop Singer/Songwriter And Tiktok Sensation Alto Key Returns With His Latest Uplifting Anthem 'Burning Up'
LiveXLive Adds Linear OTT Channel To SLING TV To Expand Distribution Of Live Streams And Video On Demand Content
NYC Funk Fusionaries Loud Apartment Release 'System Breakdown' LP, Produced By Bill Laswell
KIX Celebrates 35 Year Anniversary Of Midnite Dynamite
2 Chainz' "So Help Me God," New Sixth Studio Album Officially Set To Arrive On November 13, 2020
The Apocalypse Blues Revival Release Single 'The Doorway'
DJ/Producer Duo 633 Release Sophomore Single 'Take Control'
Songstress Madisyn Whajne Releases Melodic Shimmer-Pop Single 'Sweet Talk'


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0208199 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021102428436279 secs