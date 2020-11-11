'Next Up Indie Music Competition' With Celebrity Judges Mally Mall, Chief Keef And Zhavia





Orbiiit is an online global community of artistic talents, influencers and brands in Music, Fashion, Beauty, Art, Dance, Sports and Entertainment featuring Online Talent Competitions, Ranking and Charts as well as Job and Collaboration Listings. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) WorldScout and Orbiiit.com announce the kick-off of their 'Next Up Indie Music Competition' benefitting the Sweet Relief COVID-19 Emergency Fund for musicians and gig-workers. The competition is open to independent singers, songwriters, rappers, producers, and musicians from all genres worldwide. Submissions will be accepted from now through Dec. 9, 2020. Three (3) winners will share in $15,000 in cash and other industry prizes. To determine the winner, four rounds of public voting will reduce the contestants to the top 10 finalists. During the fifth and final round, and in addition to public voting, Celebrity and Industry Judges will cast their votes to determine the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.The elite panel of industry judges include:Mally Mall - 4 times GRAMMY-winning, multi-platinum producer working with such artists as Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Justin Bieber, Drake, Post Malone, Snoop Dogg, Nipsey Hussle, Usher, Chris Brown, Lil Pump, XXX Tentacion and more. Chief Keef - Influential rapper, songwriter and producer best known for 'I Don't Like' among others.Zhavia - Singer and songwriter discovered on the Fox music competition show 'The Four: Battle For Stardom'.Antonio Reid, Jr. - A&R Consultant, HitCo EntertainmentEthan Baer - SVP of Business Development/Head of Electronic Music at Create Music Group and Founder of EDM.comPedro DRO Genao - Music Executive / A&R Def Jam RecordingsThe 'Next Up Indie Music Competition' is a unique opportunity for artists and producers around the world to increase their exposure, have their music heard by major music industry pro's and win cash and prizes to help further their path in music.Contestants will submit their song entry on Orbiiit.com via YouTube link and, once public voting starts on Dec. 10, 2020, they will share their unique voting link on social media with friends and followers to collect as many votes as possible. Those who make it to the final round will be judged by the elite judges as well as the public.It's free to enter and contestants will have the opportunity to assist fellow musicians by helping to raise funds for the Sweet Relief COVID-19 Emergency Fund for musicians and gig-workers who have been greatly affected by the COVID-19 crisis.Commenting on the 'Next Up Indie Music Competition', Cindy Cooper, CEO, WorldScout Group, LLC stated, "We're really excited about this second collaboration with Orbiiit.com as we search for hot new indie talent. We've put together such an amazing judging panel in the hopes of inspiring and motivating independent artists to be a part of this competition. Our goal is always to elevate and support indie music creators by providing unique opportunities for growth."Orbiiit.com's CEO, Nader Navabi added, "Every online competition is an opportunity for up and coming individuals to show their presence to the global community, build more fan base, earn more exposure, win cash and career prizes and most importantly be seen by major industry leaders - all for free."Do you or someone you know have what it takes to be Next Up in indie music? To find out, enter the competition by submitting a song via YouTube link starting now through Dec. 9, 2020. First round of voting will commence at midnight Dec. 10, 2020. Contest entry is free.To learn more visit @worldscout.me or @orbiiitapp. Find full contest details at orbiiit.com/contest/NextUp.WorldScout is an indie music platform connecting independent artists, songwriters and producers with music industry decision-makers through live and virtual events including the WorldScout Music Expo, WorldScout Virtual Music Expo, #KeepMakingMusic Global HipHop Contest, and the monthly Sizzlin' Saturday Global Indie Music Review.Orbiiit is an online global community of artistic talents, influencers and brands in Music, Fashion, Beauty, Art, Dance, Sports and Entertainment featuring Online Talent Competitions, Ranking and Charts as well as Job and Collaboration Listings.



