Tisha Campbell & Tichina Arnold Return As Third Time Hosts Of The "2020 Soul Train Awards" Presented By BET Airing Sunday, November 29th

SKIP MARLEY & New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today BET announces the hosts and nominees for the "2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS" across 12 different categories. The annual celebration recognizes the best in Soul, R&B and Hip Hop from both established industry legends and the next generation of promising artists. Taking place on Sunday, November 29th, the "2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS" PRESENTED BY BET will simulcast on BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2 at 8 PM EST with a one-hour pre-show beginning at 7 PM EST, followed by the broadcast television debut of DJ Cassidy's groundbreaking virtual series "Pass the Mic."Actor, singer and writer Tisha Campbell ("Martin," "My Wife & Kids," "Last Man Standing," "Outmatched") will once again join actor, singer, and writer Tichina Arnold ("Martin," "Everybody Hates Chris," "The Neighborhood," "The Last Black Man in San Francisco") as host and co-producers of this year's awards. The iconic best friend duo, both on the 90's hit show "Martin" and in real-life, will return to the "SOUL TRAIN AWARDS" stage for the third time, bringing their dynamic comedy and infectious personalities to this year's ceremony. H.E.R. leads the nominees for this year's awards, receiving eight nominations including 'Best R&B/Soul Female Artist' and double nods in each of the 'The Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award,' 'Best Collaboration' and 'Video of the Year' categories. She is followed by Chris Brown, who received seven nominations including 'Album/Mixtape of the Year,' 'Song of the Year,' 'Best Dance Performance,' 'Best Collaboration' and 'Video of the Year' for the hit single " Go Crazy " with Young Thug.Beyoncé and Young Thug received six nominations, including 'Song of the Year' and 'Video of the Year.' Other top nominees include Chloe x Halle, Summer Walker and Usher with five nods each, followed by YG with four nominations. Brandy and PJ Morton round out the group with three nods apiece.The "2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS" PRESENTED BY BET will feature an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances including special moments and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment. The annual event is committed to showcasing Soul Train's impact on arts of music and dance from the 70's to today.Directly following the "2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS," DJ Cassidy will present the broadcast television premiere of his hit virtual series "Pass the Mic", on BET. The special will be a celebration of the most definitive, iconic and prolific R&B classics of the 1980's. "DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Soul Train Edition" brings legendary, musical heroes to the comfort of audience's living rooms around the world to dance hard, sing loud, and smile big.Internationally, the "2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS" PRESENTED BY BET will simulcast on BET Africa on November 29, 2020, at 3:00AM CAT; BET France on December 1, 2020 at 9:50PM CET; and BET UK and BET South Korea on December 2, 2020 at 9:00PM GMT and 9:00PM KST, respectively.Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE), and JCE's Jeannae Rouzan-Clay and Dionne Harmon will Executive Produce the "2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS."The complete list of nominees for the "2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS" PRESENTED BY BET:BEST NEW ARTISTGIVEONLAYTON GREENELONR.SAINT JHNSNOH AALEGRAVICTORIA MONÉTSOUL TRAIN CERTIFIED AWARDBRANDYFANTASIAKELLY ROWLANDLEDISIMONICAPJ MORTONBEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTISTALICIA KEYSBEYONCÉBRANDYH.E.R.JHENÉ AIKOSUMMER WALKERBEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTISTANDERSON .PAAKCHARLIE WILSONCHRIS BROWNPJ MORTONTHE WEEKNDUSHERBEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARDBEBE WINANSKIRK FRANKLINKORYN HAWTHORNEMARVIN SAPPPJ MORTONTHE CLARK SISTERSRHYTHM & BARSCARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION - WAPDABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH - ROCKSTARDJ KHALED FEAT. DRAKE - POPSTARDRAKE FEAT. LIL DURK - LAUGH NOW CRY LATERMEGAN THEE STALLION - SAVAGERODDY RICCH - THE BOXSONG OF THE YEARBEYONCÉ - BLACK PARADECHLOE X HALLE - DO ITCHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG - GO CRAZY H.E.R. FEAT. YG - SLIDESUMMER WALKER & USHER - COME THRUUSHER FEAT. ELLA MAI - DON'T WASTE MY TIMEALBUM OF THE YEARBRANDY - B7CHLOE X HALLE - UNGODLY HOURCHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG - SLIME & BJHENÉ AIKO - CHILOMBOSUMMER WALKER - OVER ITTHE WEEKND - AFTER HOURSTHE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER'S AWARDBLACK PARADE - WRITTEN BY: AKIL KING, BEYONCÉ KNOWLES CARTER, BRITTANY CONEY, DENISIA ANDREWS, DEREK JAMES DIXIE, KIM "KAYDENCE" KRYSIUK, RICKIE CASO TICE, SHAWN CARTER, STEPHEN BRAY (BEYONCÉ)DO IT - WRITTEN BY: CHLOE BAILEY, HALLE BAILEY, SCOTT STORCH, VICTORIA MONÉT, VINCENT VAN DEN ENDE, ANTON KUHL (CHLOE X HALLE)GO CRAZY - WRITTEN BY: CAMERON DEVAUN MURPHY, CHRISTOPHER BROWN, DOUNIA AZNOU, JEFFREY LAMAR WILLIAMS, JOHNNY KELVIN, KANIEL CASTANEDA, OMARI AKINLOLU, ORVILLE HALL, PATRIZIO PIGLIAPOCO, PHILLIP PRICE, SAID AZNOU, SORAYA BENJELLOUN, TRÈ SAMUELS, TURRELL SIMS, WAYNE SAMUELS, ZAKARIA KHARBOUCH (CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG)I CAN'T BREATHE - WRITTEN BY: H.E.R. (H.E.R.)PLAYING GAMES - WRITTEN BY: SUMMER WALKER, BRYSON TILLER, LONDON HOLMES, KENDALL ROARK BAILEY, CAMERON GRIFFIN, AUBREY ROBINSON, BEYONCÉ KNOWLES, KELENDRIA ROWLAND, LETOYA LUCKETT, LATAVIA ROBERSON, LASHAWN DANIELS, FRED JERKINS III, RODNEY JERKINS (SUMMER WALKER FEAT. BRYSON TILLER)SLIDE - WRITTEN BY: CHARLES CARTER, ELIJAH DIAS, H.E.R., JERMAINE DUPRI, KEENON DAEQUAN RAY JACKSON, ROGER PARKER, RON LATOUR, SHAWN CARTER, STEVEN ARRINGTON, TIARA THOMAS, WAUNG HANKERSON (H.E.R. FEAT. YG)BEST DANCE PERFORMANCEBEYONCÉ, SHATTA WALE & MAJOR LAZER - ALREADYCHLOE X HALLE - DO ITCHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG - GO CRAZYDANILEIGH FEAT. DABABY - LEVI HIGHMISSY ELLIOTT - WHY I STILL LOVE YOUTEYANA TAYLOR - BARE WIT MEBEST COLLABORATIONCHRIS BROWN FEAT. YOUNG THUG - GO CRAZY H.E.R. FEAT. YG - SLIDENE-YO FEAT. JEREMIH - U 2 LUVSKIP MARLEY & H.E.R. - SLOW DOWNSUMMER WALKER & USHER - COME THRUUSHER FEAT. ELLA MAI - DON'T WASTE MY TIMEVIDEO OF THE YEARBEYONCÉ, BLUE IVY, SAINT JHN & WIZKID - BROWN SKIN GIRLCHLOE X HALLE - DO ITCHRIS BROWN - GO CRAZY FEAT. YOUNG THUG H.E.R. - SLIDE FEAT. YGLIZZO - GOOD AS HELLSKIP MARLEY & H.E.R. - SLOW DOWN.



