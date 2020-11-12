Dillon Francis Releases New Single "Be Somebody" Featuring Evie Irie



Dillon cooks up a simmering soundscape punctuated by airy guitar, wild synths, and a precipitous drop into a massive melody. Meanwhile, Australian singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Evie Irie flutters over confessional verses as she laments, "Everybody's fake as fuck and I'm way too drunk to pretend I'm happy." The track culminates on the chantable chorus where Evie bosses up, empowers, and promises, "Me and my friends, we gonna pool our money, we gonna get a droptop, we gonna be somebody."



It also continues a tradition of outside-the-box collabs for Dillon whose discography boasts bangers with everyone from G-Eazy, Brendan Urie, lovelytheband, Cuco and as a producer and songwriter on Panic! As the Disco's hit single "hey look ma I made it", which spent 11 consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs Chart.

Dillon commented, "'Be Somebody' is an ode to all the people that told me I was just a class clown and wasn't gonna make it."



Evie added, "Be Somebody is Dillon's story, and I'm so lucky to help share it. When he was telling me the inspiration behind his idea, I totally related to it. Just a small kid with big dreams in a school ground."

Evie Irie has been hailed as "one to watch" by her peers and music blogs alike. Like a pop alchemist, the Australian singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist turns self-described "weirdness" into universal wonder within her music.



By 15-years-old, her talent and drive convinced mom and dad to allow her to move to Nashville where she cut her teeth at countless open mics before winding up in Los Angeles for a short time—a journey chronicled on her 2019 debut EP, 5 Weeks In LA. Tallying over 20 million streams and counting, she garnered widespread acclaim from the likes of Refinery29, Idolator, and Atwood Magazine who christened her "one of the most promising teens of pop music today" on its "2020 Artists to Watch." Simultaneously, she shared the stage with everyone from



