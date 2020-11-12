PJ Morton Earns Three 2020 Soul Train Nominations





Last week, he teamed up with Tobe Nwigwe for the urgent new single, "Ashamed," delivering a ballad of blunt truths on the inherent and ignorant racism that continues to command our nation. Watch the music video here: https://youtu.be/2KHUnNcb_n0 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) PJ Morton celebrates three nominations for the 2020 BET Soul Train Awards: Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Best Gospel/Inspirational Award and the Soul Train Certified Award. Following his 2019 nod for Best Collaboration with " Say So " (feat. JoJo), these achievements mark Morton's second consecutive year of Soul Train honors, and the continuation of a creative and acclaimed streak that has included a GRAMMY win for Best R&B Song, plus BET, Dove, NAACP Image Award nominations and more since the start of 2020 alone.These latest Soul Train nominations arrive on the heels of PJ Morton's two 2020 LPs, the audiovisual Piano Album and the star-studded, career-spanning Gospel According to PJ, which debuted #1 on Billboard's Top Gospel Albums Chart as a digital-only release. Throughout the year Morton has performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Kelly Clarkson Show, COLORS, The Virtual March on Washington and more. He also completed the first season of his weekly, live-streamed trivia show The Culture, celebrating Black art and entertainment with contestants like Angela Rye, Bakari Sellers, Jill Scott, Lalah Hathaway, Miguel, Omari Hardwick, Questlove and more.Next Friday, November 20th, PJ Morton will release a deluxe edition of his modern classic, funk and soul holiday album, Christmas with PJ Morton.Last week, he teamed up with Tobe Nwigwe for the urgent new single, "Ashamed," delivering a ballad of blunt truths on the inherent and ignorant racism that continues to command our nation. Watch the music video here: https://youtu.be/2KHUnNcb_n0



