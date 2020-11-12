Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 12/11/2020

PJ Morton Earns Three 2020 Soul Train Nominations

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) PJ Morton celebrates three nominations for the 2020 BET Soul Train Awards: Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Best Gospel/Inspirational Award and the Soul Train Certified Award. Following his 2019 nod for Best Collaboration with "Say So" (feat. JoJo), these achievements mark Morton's second consecutive year of Soul Train honors, and the continuation of a creative and acclaimed streak that has included a GRAMMY win for Best R&B Song, plus BET, Dove, NAACP Image Award nominations and more since the start of 2020 alone.

These latest Soul Train nominations arrive on the heels of PJ Morton's two 2020 LPs, the audiovisual Piano Album and the star-studded, career-spanning Gospel According to PJ, which debuted #1 on Billboard's Top Gospel Albums Chart as a digital-only release. Throughout the year Morton has performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Kelly Clarkson Show, COLORS, The Virtual March on Washington and more. He also completed the first season of his weekly, live-streamed trivia show The Culture, celebrating Black art and entertainment with contestants like Angela Rye, Bakari Sellers, Jill Scott, Lalah Hathaway, Miguel, Omari Hardwick, Questlove and more.

Next Friday, November 20th, PJ Morton will release a deluxe edition of his modern classic, funk and soul holiday album, Christmas with PJ Morton.

Last week, he teamed up with Tobe Nwigwe for the urgent new single, "Ashamed," delivering a ballad of blunt truths on the inherent and ignorant racism that continues to command our nation. Watch the music video here: https://youtu.be/2KHUnNcb_n0






Most read news of the week
2 Chainz' "So Help Me God," New Sixth Studio Album Officially Set To Arrive On November 13, 2020
Kylie Minogue's 'Disco' Is Out Now
The Apocalypse Blues Revival Release Single 'The Doorway'
Benee Shares New Track "Happen To Me"
Nova Rex Bassist Kenny Wilkerson Releases Charity Cookbook "Rockin Recipes For Autism" Featuring 57 World-Famous Rockers Contributing Recipes To Raise Awareness For Autism
Hard Rock Band Kingdom Collapse Release Cover of Saliva's "Always" + Official Music Video
CJ Solar Releases 'The Only Present I Want' For Christmas
Tyga, Swae Lee, Lil Mosey Team Up With Tainy & Neon16/Interscope Records For "Krabby Step"
Chrissy Metz Releases "I'll Be Home For Christmas" Today


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0209341 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0023128986358643 secs