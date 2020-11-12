VanJess Stun In "High & Dry" Live Performance





On "High & Dry" live, VanJess ooze confidence and show off their untouchable vocal talents. Outfitted in traditional African dress and jewelry, the sisters perform against a classic Californian backdrop, fusing their Nigerian and American roots into a worldliness that shines through in their music. Their relaxed and fun-loving sister dynamic is also on full display, with synced dance moves and harmonies that melt together.



The song itself is a sensual invitation buoyed by VanJess' stylish vocals and cheeky wordplay. Their unique R&B flair slyly beckons suitors behind closed doors with deep choral motifs and silky musicality, which Soulbounce calls an apt continuation of their "seductive musical mission."



Recently, the sisters gave an incandescent live performance of their latest track "Come Over." The powerful and entrancing production is a testament to their universal music and style—undeniable harmonies and lush visuals "elevate [VanJess] to the stratosphere" (Rated R&B).

Watch VanJess' "



VanJess' 2018 debut album 'Silk Canvas' was praised by Pitchfork for its "captivating fusion of 90's R&B with contemporary electronic touches." That record boasts features from some of the genre's finest contemporaries from more established acts like GoldLink to exciting newcomers Leikeli47, Berhana &



Growing up between Lagos, Nigeria, and California, VanJess has brought an entirely new take to contemporary R&B, one that pays tribute to '90s greats like TLC, SWV, and Aaliyah, while instinctually inciting an inimitable style. The sisters cut their teeth online with a string of viral covers, bursting onto the scene with their self-released debut album, a definitive R&B statement, and a smooth, seductive record that took the R&B world by storm.



VanJess have previously worked with KAYTRANADA, Ari Lennox, and Xavier Omăr, to name but a few, and within the past three months have collaborated with some of their most acclaimed peers on songs including "Stickin'" (Sinead Harnett and Masego, who appeared on VanJess' 2018 LP), "I Had A Love Song" (Ant Saunders), and "Floating" (Mannywellz).



PRAISE FOR VANJESS:

"Talented, clever, relatable young women" - VICE

"Passionate" - The Fader

"Unshakeable" - Complex

"Pure pulsating, mesmerizing magic" - Wonderland

https://shorefire.com/roster/vanjess

https://twitter.com/vanjess

https://www.facebook.com/VanJess/

https://www.instagram.com/vanjess/

