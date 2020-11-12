'A Holly Dolly Christmas Special' Sets Dec. 6 Premiere Date



Parton's Christmas movie-musical, "Christmas on the Square," will premiere November 22nd on Netflix. She is the composer and lyricist for "9 to 5," the Broadway musical based on her 1980 film of the same name. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dolly Parton is ready to make our Christmas merry and bright! She has teamed with CBS for "A Holly Dolly Christmas" special. Holly Dolly Christmas will see the music and Pop culture icon perform an intimate, candlelit set off faith-filled hymns and holiday classics. Parton will also share Christmas stories and faith-based recollections of the holiday season with her viewers.The special airs on December 6th."I am so proud to be a part of the CBS family this holiday season with my new Christmas special," said Dolly Parton."When Dolly Parton calls and tells you she wants to do a Christmas show, you DON'T hesitate," said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music & Live Events/Alternative & Reality for CBS. "A special with the multi-Grammy Award-winning, prolific song-writing, epic live performer of all time? She had us at hello. There's only one Dolly Parton, and we are so excited to be bringing her to viewers this holiday season."Parton's Christmas movie-musical, "Christmas on the Square," will premiere November 22nd on Netflix. She is the composer and lyricist for "9 to 5," the Broadway musical based on her 1980 film of the same name.



