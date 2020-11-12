Kingdom Hearts III Original Soundtrack Available Today





In KINGDOM HEARTS New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Available today from Walt Disney Records, the Kingdom Hearts III original soundtrack features ten hours and over 160 songs taken from the iconic action role-playing game sequel and a curated selection of recent Kingdom Hearts-related titles composed by Yoko Shimomura, Takeharu Ishimoto, and Tsuyoshi Sekito. Game titles include:KINGDOM HEARTS IIIKINGDOM HEARTS III ReMindKINGDOM HEARTS II.8KINGDOM HEARTS Unchained χKINGDOM HEARTS Union χWith over a dozen games in the series, the KINGDOM HEARTS franchise has been going strong for nearly twenty years. These various installments have expanded the world of KINGDOM HEARTS and introduced countless new characters, settings, and gameplay mechanics. If there's one constant that's been present in each game, aside from the magical pairing of Disney and original KINGDOM HEARTS characters, it would have to be the fantastic music.While various composers and arrangers have contributed to the library of KINGDOM HEARTS music since the series' inception, its main composer is the legendary Yoko Shimomura. Combining her sweeping orchestral scores with beloved Disney songs, such as "Winnie the Pooh," "You've Got a Friend in Me" and "Let It Go," and the pop stylings of Japanese superstar Utada Hikaru, make for a musical match made in heaven that can only be heard in the KINGDOM HEARTS series. Fan favorites include the classic "Dearly Beloved," "Simple and Clean," "Hand in Hand" and "Working Together."The forthcoming KINGDOM HEARTS: Melody of Memory game features more than 140 music tracks, with several favorites, "Happy Hair Day," "Graveyard Labyrinth" and "Monster Smash," also included in the KINGDOM HEARTS III soundtrack.On November 13, SQUARE ENIX® and Disney will release KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory, the first rhythm action game in the wildly popular video game series. Players can battle to the beat of legendary composer Yoko Shimomura's beloved tracks and timeless classics from Disney, including " Let It Go " and "Under the Sea," on the Nintendo Switch™ system, the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X. This celebration of music and adventure marks the KINGDOM HEARTS series' debut on the Nintendo Switch.In KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory, players will relive their favorite moments from the series as they journey alongside Sora, Donald and Goofy, along with other familiar KINGDOM HEARTS characters. As players travel through iconic Disney worlds, they will join forces with beloved Disney characters along the way. Players can master more than 140 musical tracks, including favorites like "Rise of the Union," "Hand in Hand" and "Working Together" from Yoko Shimomura, as well as classic songs from Disney's cinematic universes.



