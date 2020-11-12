Alice Cooper Announces New Album 'Detroit Stories'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today Alice Cooper
announces the release of his brand new studio album 'Detroit Stories', out February 26, 2021 on earMUSIC. Named for the city that launched the original Alice Cooper
group on the road to success, "Detroit Stories" follows last year's "Breadcrumbs" EP as a modern-day homage to the toughest and craziest Rock n Roll scene there ever was. The album was produced by longtime Alice Cooper
collaborator Bob Ezrin and features Detroit
music legends including MC5's Wayne Kramer, The Detroit
Wheels Johnny "Bee" Badanjek, Paul Randolph (legendary Detroit
jazz and R&B bassist) as well as the Motor City Horns and other local musicians.
Fans will get a first taste of the upcoming album this Friday, November 13, with the release of Cooper's cover of The Velvet
Underground's "Rock 'n' Roll". Written by Lou Reed, the song was famously recorded by Mitch Ryder & The Detroit
Wheels featuring drummer Johnny Bee and guitarist Steve Hunter, with Ezrin producing. All 3 reprised their roles for Detroit
Stories, adding the legendary Joe Bonamassa
as a bonus.
In 1970, fledgling producer Bob Ezrin walked into a farmhouse on the outskirts of Detroit
to work with the Alice Cooper
band. Abandoning flower power Los Angeles, because they were the opposite of the hippie peace and love ideal, Alice had brought his decidedly darker gang back to his birthplace to the legendary rock scene that gave birth to hard rock, garage rock, soul, funk, punk...and more.
Ezrin drilled the band for 10 hours a day to define their signature sound. Whenever they nailed a song, the inmates at the hospital for the criminally insane across the road cheered and thus the classic Alice Cooper
sound was born.
"Detroit was Heavy
Rock central then," explains Alice, "You'd play the Eastown and it would be Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent, the Stooges and the Who, for $4! The next weekend at the Grande it was MC5, Brownsville Station and Fleetwood Mac, or Savoy Brown or the Small Faces. You couldn't be a soft-rock band or you'd get your ass kicked."
"Los Angeles had its sound with The Doors, Love and Buffalo Springfield," he says, "San Francisco had the Grateful Dead
and Jefferson Airplane. New York had The Rascals and The Velvet
Underground. But Detroit
was the birthplace of angry hard rock. After not fitting in anywhere in the US (musically or image wise) Detroit
was the only place that recognized the Alice Cooper
guitar driven, hard rock sound and our crazy stage show. Detroit
was a haven for the outcasts. And when they found out I was born in East Detroit... we were home."
50 years later Alice and Ezrin gathered some legendary Detroit
musicians in a Detroit
studio to record Detroit
Stories, Alice Cooper's new album that celebrates that spirit for a new era. If 2019's "Breadcrumbs" EP laid down the trail to the city, Detroit
Stories drives like a muscle car right down Woodward Ave.
"We recorded with Wayne Kramer (guitarist and writer from the MC5), Johnny "Bee" Badanjek (drums - from the legendary Detroit
Wheels), Paul Randolph (legendary Detroit
jazz and R&B bassist) as well as the Motor City Horns and other local musicians," explains Ezrin, "We had musical ideas and encouragement from John Varvatos, the support of the folks at Shinola, and we recorded at Rustbelt Studios in Royal Oak. This was Made In Detroit
for Detroit
by Detroit
denizens!"
Discover Detroit
Stories as they were meant to be told.
"Detroit Stories" will be available on CD, CD+DVD Digipak, CD Box Set (including CD, Blu-ray, T-shirt, face mask, torch light and 3 stickers), and 2LP Gatefold on February 26th 2021 on earMUSIC.
The DVD and Blu-ray will show the incredible live performance "A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris" for the first time on video. With the whole concert culture being shut down due to covid-19, Alice Cooper
felt the need to share one of his latest shows with his fans as he cannot wait to get back on the road - better than ever.