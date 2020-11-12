Ida Mae Release New Track 'Deep River' Featuring Marcus King





"'Deep River' is the rowdy dystopian dream-state adventure of two people In love," writes Ida Mae. "It was written in one sitting as a stream of consciousness storybook about two people leaving their home to try and make something of themselves, only to find themselves lost in a system that is out of their control. It's scraps of conversations we've overheard, experiences with people we've met, in sprawling cities to ghost towns in forgotten America. All the time the couple are framed by the modern world they're living in, the River, a life giving image of the natural world used as a vehicle of industrialisation."



"Deep River" follows the single "Raining For You," which Wide Open Country acclaimed as "yet another well-crafted country-blues cut, driven by married couple Chris Turpin and



Describing the story behind the Raining For You EP Ida Mae writes, "Our last show was in San Antonio



There's a genuine 'Bonnie & Clyde' perspective to Ida Mae's songwriting, reflecting the wild expanse of



In recent years Ida Mae have worked with some of the most renowned producers including T-Bone Burnett (Robert Plant &



Ida Mae's 2019 debut album Chasing New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, the Nashville-based, UK-born duo Ida Mae have released their new single "Deep River" from their upcoming Raining For You EP. The track features acclaimed artist Marcus King, who contributes a blistering guitar performance. Raining For You will be released on November 20th via Thirty Tigers."'Deep River' is the rowdy dystopian dream-state adventure of two people In love," writes Ida Mae. "It was written in one sitting as a stream of consciousness storybook about two people leaving their home to try and make something of themselves, only to find themselves lost in a system that is out of their control. It's scraps of conversations we've overheard, experiences with people we've met, in sprawling cities to ghost towns in forgotten America. All the time the couple are framed by the modern world they're living in, the River, a life giving image of the natural world used as a vehicle of industrialisation.""Deep River" follows the single "Raining For You," which Wide Open Country acclaimed as "yet another well-crafted country-blues cut, driven by married couple Chris Turpin and Stephanie Jean's tight, wistful harmonies."Describing the story behind the Raining For You EP Ida Mae writes, "Our last show was in San Antonio Texas when we were flown home from our tour schedule and into quarantine. The years before had been the biggest adventures of our lives, two Brits on our own travelling and playing nonstop shows across the length and breadth of the USA and Europe. We played a rollercoaster of shows from Entertainment Centre's in Wisconsin to Stadiums in New York. In all that time we'd been collecting scraps of conversation, words and sounds from our experiences on the road. We'd been piecing together the bones of our next album in hotel rooms and the backs of taxis every spare moment we had. Collecting fragments of what felt like a strange, ragged, dream-state journey. All the plans we'd made for recording the next album had gone out the window, so we wired the house into our lockdown studio and began to self produce."There's a genuine 'Bonnie & Clyde' perspective to Ida Mae's songwriting, reflecting the wild expanse of America as viewed through the eyes of two restless lovers. The husband-and-wife duo have toured roughly 120,000 miles of the USA and Canada to date, earning rave reviews and performing at festivals like Bonnaroo and Philly Folk Festival, and alongside artists like Willie Nelson, Greta Van Fleet, Allison Krauss and Marcus King. All the while Ida Mae was at work writing new material inspired by their experiences on the road as well as their favorite American authors (Kerouac, James Baldwin, Ferlinghetti, Raymond Carver).In recent years Ida Mae have worked with some of the most renowned producers including T-Bone Burnett (Robert Plant & Allison Krauss), Ethan Johns, Jake Gosling (Ed Sheeran / Shania Twain), Mike Crossey (The 1975 / The Arctic Monkeys), Cam Blackwood (George Ezra / Florence & The Machine), Leo Abrahams (Brian Eno / Imogen Heap) and Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers). The results of their continual immersion in the production process are audible throughout Raining For You, as they pursue a more expansive and ambitious sound.Ida Mae's 2019 debut album Chasing Lights reached #10 on Billboard's "Heatseekers" album chart and was nominated for Americana Music UK's 'Album of the Year' award. The critically-acclaimed album was embraced by Guitar World, NPR's All Songs Considered, Rolling Stone, and many more.



