Starry Skies - New Album - 'Do It With Love'





Starry Skies are based in Glasgow but come from various parts of Scotland, England and Australia.

They are made of Warren McIntyre (Vocals/Guitar), Heather Phillips (Violin/Vocals), Jen Lunan - (Vocals/ Cello), Adam Scott (Bass), Johnny

Their music has been described as upbeat



Over the years Warren has crossed paths with some of the musical icons of the 20th Century. When just a kid he danced onstage with Nina Simone, hung out with



New album 'Do It With Love', follows 2018's 'Be Kind' which was part recorded in Belle and Sebastian's studio by Stevie Jackson of the band.

Songs from 'Be Kind' featured on a range of genre radio stations across the world and the band played in Liverpool's Cavern, Kelvingrove Bandstand, Rough Trade East and many other UK venues to promote the release.



Previously the band's music has been termed Indie Folk or

The new album follows 2018's, 'Be Kind' which was supported by radio stations across the world with 9 separate presenters on New York's WMFU playing tracks from the album.

'Forgotten Dream' will be the next single from the new album and will be released on the 28th November.

"Hands down one of the finest singers Scotland has ever produced and a singular song writing talent.

Poetry infused with humanity, insights and great tunes." Stevie Jackson (Belle & Sebastian)



"A strident defence of the power of love in the age of anger, 'Do It With Love' has the energy of a steel mill with a heart of melodic gold" Justin Currie (Del Amitri)

"Among the finest of the current crop" - Clash

"Full of upbeat and uplifting pop - perfect for all seasons" - Rough Trade Records New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 'Do It With Love' is a beautiful, exciting and timeless collection of songs, each one a standout example of songwriting, creative musical talent and inspired production. Current single, 'I Want You To Know' has featured on over 80 radio stations/shows worldwide.Starry Skies are based in Glasgow but come from various parts of Scotland, England and Australia.They are made of Warren McIntyre (Vocals/Guitar), Heather Phillips (Violin/Vocals), Jen Lunan - (Vocals/ Cello), Adam Scott (Bass), Johnny Rooney (Guitar) and Sophie Pragnell (Viola/Vocals/Percussion).Their music has been described as upbeat Sunshine Pop and they have supported Snow Patrol, Belle and Sebastian, Teenage Fanclub and The Vaselines along with headlining their own 'Peace Happenings'.Over the years Warren has crossed paths with some of the musical icons of the 20th Century. When just a kid he danced onstage with Nina Simone, hung out with Iggy Pop one night when he was rehearsing, wandered into the path of Chuck Berry waiting for the lights to change at a Glasgow crossroads and most recently bumped into Debbie Harry and Chris Stein in a bookshop.New album 'Do It With Love', follows 2018's 'Be Kind' which was part recorded in Belle and Sebastian's studio by Stevie Jackson of the band.Songs from 'Be Kind' featured on a range of genre radio stations across the world and the band played in Liverpool's Cavern, Kelvingrove Bandstand, Rough Trade East and many other UK venues to promote the release.Previously the band's music has been termed Indie Folk or Sunshine Pop and comparisons made to legends such as to the Kinks, Cat Stevens and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.The new album follows 2018's, 'Be Kind' which was supported by radio stations across the world with 9 separate presenters on New York's WMFU playing tracks from the album.'Forgotten Dream' will be the next single from the new album and will be released on the 28th November."Hands down one of the finest singers Scotland has ever produced and a singular song writing talent.Poetry infused with humanity, insights and great tunes." Stevie Jackson (Belle & Sebastian)"A strident defence of the power of love in the age of anger, 'Do It With Love' has the energy of a steel mill with a heart of melodic gold" Justin Currie (Del Amitri)"Among the finest of the current crop" - Clash"Full of upbeat and uplifting pop - perfect for all seasons" - Rough Trade Records



