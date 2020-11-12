Low Cut Connie Releases Official Video For "Wild Ride" From Critically-Acclaimed Double Album Private Lives



With 5 albums released to date, select highlights from the band's impressive career include endorsements from Barack Obama and Elton John, a performance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and a spot on Rolling Stone's Top 100 Albums of the Decade list for their album Call Me Sylvia. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Low Cut Connie releases the official video for "Wild Ride" from his new critically-acclaimed double album Private Lives that was released last month via Contender Records. The video was directed by Sara Fox and was shot on location in Brooklyn, NY just weeks before the city went into lockdown."We shot this in Brooklyn. It was in the weeks just before quarantine began. There was a dark energy all around us. Sara Fox, the director, put together some fabulous imagery here," explains Adam Weiner.Low Cut Connie released Private Lives on October 13 and received immediate acclaim from outlets such as NPR's Fresh Air, who said, "Private Lives is Adam Weiner's version of Born to Run, filled with songs about losers and lovers and beautiful dreamers." SPIN Magazine said the album is "...on track to be the roots-rock album of the year" and Classic Rock Germany calling it "the album of the year" in their 9/10 review.The current single " Help Me " recently hit #18 on the Non-comm/AAA radio chart while the album debuted at #8 on the Billboard Alternative New Artist Albums chart and #32 on the Billboard New Artist Albums chart. The record also hit #6 on iTunes Alternative charts.Low Cut Connie's accompanying livestream series "Tough Cookies" has been a massive hit with fans and media alike, with Ann Powers on NPR's All Things Considered saying "[Low Cut Connie's] hitting new levels of superstardom with these shows... he makes it feel like you're at Madison Square Garden, all the way up to having audience participation, getting people to sing along." Bloomberg even stopped by during a show and noted "the small room on his second floor serves as a revivalist tent for spiritual uplift and renewal."The "Tough Cookies" livestream shows air every week on Saturdays at 6pm ET across the band's social media profiles, and Thursdays at 6pm ET on his Patreon page.With 5 albums released to date, select highlights from the band's impressive career include endorsements from Barack Obama and Elton John, a performance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and a spot on Rolling Stone's Top 100 Albums of the Decade list for their album Call Me Sylvia.



