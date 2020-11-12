Jeremiah Fraites Shares New Singles "An Air That Kills" And "Possessed" Off Forthcoming Solo Debut





Louie Schwartzberg loves to take audiences on journeys through time and scale. It is this belief that led him to chase the patterns of nature across seven continents. Filmed in Hokkaido Japan, Big Sur California, New Zealand, Iceland, and Tahiti, the collaboration between Louie and Jeremiah for "An Air That Kills" seeks to remind the viewer that beauty is nature's tool for survival because we protect what we love.



"An Air That Kills" and "Possessed" follows the release of lead singles "



In partnership with Calm, Fraites also released two other new songs exclusively through the meditation app titled "Felt" and "Pluck." He worked with the British music technology company Spitfire Audio as well for an Originals program called "Firewood Piano." The audio program is based on the eccentric upright piano that Fraites primarily used to record Piano Piano, nicknamed "Firewood" after his piano tuner's frank assessment of the instrument's quality. Watch a preview of "Firewood Piano" HERE.



Piano Piano is a collection of gorgeous, intimate piano-centric instrumental songs that Fraites has been working on for the better part of a decade. Out on January 22nd through Dualtone Records (an Entertainment One Company) in the U.S. and Canada and Mercury KX for the rest of the world, Piano Piano is profoundly revealing and emotionally direct, capturing Fraites' reflective moments from his Denver home. His songwriting reaches into deeply personal spaces with moving grace and stark elegance, retaining the folk-inspired melodicism so familiar from his work in The Lumineers, transported into a more classically sophisticated setting. In addition to piano, Fraites plays nearly every instrument on the album, including guitar, drums, synths, and programming. It was co-produced and engineered by



Track List:

01) Departure

02) Chilly

03) Tokyo

04) Maggie

05) Nearsighted

06) Dreams

07) Possessed

08) An Air That Kills

09) Simplest of Matters

10) Pyromaniac

11) Arrival

12) Lullaby (Bonus Track - Vinyl Only) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Lumineers co-founder, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Jeremiah Fraites today released two new singles off his forthcoming solo debut album Piano Piano. Featuring Macedonia's 40-piece FAME'S Orchestra, "An Air That Kills" is inspired by an evocative opening line from 19th-century poet A.E. Housman. The accompanying video shows footage captured by the award-winning cinematographer Louie Schwartzberg who is known as the world's leading pioneer in high-end time-lapse and macro cinematography. The second single "Possessed" takes its title from the process of its creation, which emerged suddenly to Fraites fully-formed as he toyed with a guitar while watching his 2-year old son.Louie Schwartzberg loves to take audiences on journeys through time and scale. It is this belief that led him to chase the patterns of nature across seven continents. Filmed in Hokkaido Japan, Big Sur California, New Zealand, Iceland, and Tahiti, the collaboration between Louie and Jeremiah for "An Air That Kills" seeks to remind the viewer that beauty is nature's tool for survival because we protect what we love."An Air That Kills" and "Possessed" follows the release of lead singles " Tokyo " and "Maggie." Last month, Fraites teamed up with acclaimed videographer/marine biologist Paul Nicklen for a powerful video set to "Maggie." In close collaboration with SeaLegacy, 21st-century storytellers that use cutting-edge media to build community and restore the health and abundance of our oceans, the video features stunning footage of Alaska's Bristol Bay in order to showcase the urgent action required to protect it from the proposed Pebble Mine, one of the largest proposed gold and copper mines in the world. If built, the mine poses a serious threat to the watershed, salmon, other fisheries and grizzly bears, which could lead to an environmental disaster.In partnership with Calm, Fraites also released two other new songs exclusively through the meditation app titled "Felt" and "Pluck." He worked with the British music technology company Spitfire Audio as well for an Originals program called "Firewood Piano." The audio program is based on the eccentric upright piano that Fraites primarily used to record Piano Piano, nicknamed "Firewood" after his piano tuner's frank assessment of the instrument's quality. Watch a preview of "Firewood Piano" HERE.Piano Piano is a collection of gorgeous, intimate piano-centric instrumental songs that Fraites has been working on for the better part of a decade. Out on January 22nd through Dualtone Records (an Entertainment One Company) in the U.S. and Canada and Mercury KX for the rest of the world, Piano Piano is profoundly revealing and emotionally direct, capturing Fraites' reflective moments from his Denver home. His songwriting reaches into deeply personal spaces with moving grace and stark elegance, retaining the folk-inspired melodicism so familiar from his work in The Lumineers, transported into a more classically sophisticated setting. In addition to piano, Fraites plays nearly every instrument on the album, including guitar, drums, synths, and programming. It was co-produced and engineered by David Baron (Jade Bird, Vance Joy, Shawn Mendes) and features other collaborators such as The Lumineers' violinist Lauren Jacobson, cellists Rubin Kodheli and Alex Waterman, and more.Track List:01) Departure02) Chilly03) Tokyo04) Maggie05) Nearsighted06) Dreams07) Possessed08) An Air That Kills09) Simplest of Matters10) Pyromaniac11) Arrival12) Lullaby (Bonus Track - Vinyl Only)



