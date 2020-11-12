Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 12/11/2020

New Video: Darman - "Dora E Picasso"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Dora e Picasso", the new single excerpt from Darman's latest album Necessità Interiore (2020), is a trip inside the making of a piece of art.
The song, inspired by the painting "Portrait of Dora Maar" by Pablo Picasso, is an imaginative journey into the mind of Pablo while he observes Dora, hitting the canvas with his brush soaked in voluptuousness and desire. It is also a journey into Dora's mind, who observes him with seductive attraction, curiosity and admiration. This sensual and sinuous journey was born within the exact moment when the spark that triggers the conception of the artistic work is triggered. A piece of music that describes this process could only be born like this: straight away.

Darman is the moniker of Dario Mangiacasale, composer and multi-instrumentalist based in Turin, Italy.
While influenced by psychedelic rock, and capable of delivering mind-expanding free form suites, he also knows his way as for postpunk and 90s alternative rock, which emerges in his powerful, well crafted guitar songs.
Active since 2012, he released so far three full-length albums, Four-leaved Shamrock (2015), Segale Cornuta (2017) and Necessità Interiore (2020), which includes single "Dora e Picasso".






Most read news of the week
Hard Rock Band Kingdom Collapse Release Cover of Saliva's "Always" + Official Music Video
Rapper Nathan Nzanga Releases Powerful New Single "Enough"
Carrie Cunningham Releases New Holiday Song "Eggnog (Ft. Daniel Mason)"
'Music's Greatest Mysteries,' Produced By Hideout Pictures And Texas Crew Productions
Lil Nas X Announces New Single 'Holiday'
Diane Warren Drops Triumphant "Times Like This" Ft. Darius Rucker, First Single Off Debut Album 'Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1'
Tucker Lane Releases Love Or Hatred On November 20, 2020
Ja Rule Set To Launch Tech Media Company ICONN
Chris Stapleton To Perform At 'The 54th Annual CMA Awards'


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0192599 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001662015914917 secs