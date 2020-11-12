Dallas-Bred Rapper Mo3 Has Been Killed



According to a police report, an officer said he was in a vehicle when he saw someone get out of a vehicle armed with a gun and approach the victim's car in the northbound lane of the interstate, KTVT reported.





According to police, a bystander who was inside his vehicle was wounded by gunfire, KDFW reported.

"You think of the location and all the people who could be standing around or the other innocent people who could have been seriously injured," Sgt. Warren Mitchell, a police spokesperson, told The Dallas Morning News. "I don't know a better word to describe it other than 'brazen.' I mean, in broad daylight [with] several cars around."



Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the rapper was pronounced dead, according to KTVT. The other victim was treated for apparent non-life-threatening injuries, the television station reported.



No arrests have been made, police said. An investigation is ongoing.



Mo3, a father of three, called himself a "gang member turned rapper," to Flaunt magazine, adding that music lifted him from a life of "poverty and struggle."



