Grammy-Nominated Artist Will Jordan Shines On "Back To Me"





"Back To Me," Jordan's single from his recently released EP Be Good, shows the wisdom of doing things his way. "



"







New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Will Jordan has operated at the height of the music industry. He's worked on a project that won and was nominated for an American Music Award and a Grammy respectively. That success allowed Jordan to catch the attention of some industry insiders, but the hoped-for deal from a major never materialized. Jordan, who comes from a musical family in Tacoma, was determined to pursue his dream and he decided to go the independent route."Back To Me," Jordan's single from his recently released EP Be Good, shows the wisdom of doing things his way. " Back To Me " is a mid-tempo cut about two people who have taken different directions on the relationship crossroads. The song's subject matter and the instrumental arrangement will definitely appeal to an adult audience and the tune is one that that might get some play at stepper's sets. Back To Me " comes to us with a video that tells the story of a young man working a entry level pizza delivery job while hoping to maintain his music dreams. The final delivery of the night takes Jordan to the apartment where he has an encounter with a woman from his recent past who is now with someone else. This interpersonal drama takes in the aftermath of the community tragedy of another black man shot by police. Check out " Back To Me " below:



