Soul Crooner Alex Harris Releases Music Video "Falling For You"



He's got a smooth groove with a home grown soul and timeless R&B classic music with "Falling For You." There are few artist today that can pull off classy real romantic love songs, Harris is one at the top of the list. Alex Harris is the epitome of soul with his effortless flow and striking upper registers to reach his signature falsetto to express his love.



"



Harris said, "Frequency was born out of my personal experience. Each day, I practice challenging myself to discover new ways to raise positive vibrations that reverberates love and positivity. So, when creating the record, I wanted to write, produce and perform music that I felt would not only mirror or reflect my personal experiences and practices, but inspire others when listening to the music as well" "I believe that music is one of the most powerful frequencies of the universe. Therefore, its frequencies can evoke various emotions that can lead to inspiring the human spirit to love, hope or heal", he adds.



The six-song EP, includes songs that range from love ballads about finding love to being in love, social justice, loving our neighbors, and celebrating family. "Creating this body of work means a lot to me because it was 'born' during the national 'lockdown' amid the pandemic, COVID. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Soul Crooner, singer/songwriter, producer, musician, humanitarian and Arts Professor- Alex Harris drops his latest single " Falling For You " directed by Harris and Nick Manterola off his "Frequency" EP following his chart-topping hit "Rollin ."He's got a smooth groove with a home grown soul and timeless R&B classic music with "Falling For You." There are few artist today that can pull off classy real romantic love songs, Harris is one at the top of the list. Alex Harris is the epitome of soul with his effortless flow and striking upper registers to reach his signature falsetto to express his love. Falling For You " is a down home unbridled love song about finding love and being in love. It's for you, for all that you do and it couldn't have dropped at a more perfect time of the year. This song makes you realize what's most important in life and acknowledges the essence, and emotions of each other in a relationship.Harris said, "Frequency was born out of my personal experience. Each day, I practice challenging myself to discover new ways to raise positive vibrations that reverberates love and positivity. So, when creating the record, I wanted to write, produce and perform music that I felt would not only mirror or reflect my personal experiences and practices, but inspire others when listening to the music as well" "I believe that music is one of the most powerful frequencies of the universe. Therefore, its frequencies can evoke various emotions that can lead to inspiring the human spirit to love, hope or heal", he adds.The six-song EP, includes songs that range from love ballads about finding love to being in love, social justice, loving our neighbors, and celebrating family. "Creating this body of work means a lot to me because it was 'born' during the national 'lockdown' amid the pandemic, COVID.



