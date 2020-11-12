Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 12/11/2020

Soul Crooner Alex Harris Releases Music Video "Falling For You"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Soul Crooner, singer/songwriter, producer, musician, humanitarian and Arts Professor- Alex Harris drops his latest single "Falling For You" directed by Harris and Nick Manterola off his "Frequency" EP following his chart-topping hit "Rollin ."
He's got a smooth groove with a home grown soul and timeless R&B classic music with "Falling For You." There are few artist today that can pull off classy real romantic love songs, Harris is one at the top of the list. Alex Harris is the epitome of soul with his effortless flow and striking upper registers to reach his signature falsetto to express his love.

"Falling For You" is a down home unbridled love song about finding love and being in love. It's for you, for all that you do and it couldn't have dropped at a more perfect time of the year. This song makes you realize what's most important in life and acknowledges the essence, and emotions of each other in a relationship.

Harris said, "Frequency was born out of my personal experience. Each day, I practice challenging myself to discover new ways to raise positive vibrations that reverberates love and positivity. So, when creating the record, I wanted to write, produce and perform music that I felt would not only mirror or reflect my personal experiences and practices, but inspire others when listening to the music as well" "I believe that music is one of the most powerful frequencies of the universe. Therefore, its frequencies can evoke various emotions that can lead to inspiring the human spirit to love, hope or heal", he adds.

The six-song EP, includes songs that range from love ballads about finding love to being in love, social justice, loving our neighbors, and celebrating family. "Creating this body of work means a lot to me because it was 'born' during the national 'lockdown' amid the pandemic, COVID.






Most read news of the week
Lil Nas X Announces New Single 'Holiday'
Diane Warren Drops Triumphant "Times Like This" Ft. Darius Rucker, First Single Off Debut Album 'Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1'
Tucker Lane Releases Love Or Hatred On November 20, 2020
Ja Rule Set To Launch Tech Media Company ICONN
Chris Stapleton To Perform At 'The 54th Annual CMA Awards'
Ashley Gorley Named ASCAP Country Music Songwriter Of The Year For 8th Time!
'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' Original Soundtrack Available Today; Featuring Score By Emmy-Nominated Composer John Paesano
Watch Morgan Wallen's Cinematic "7 Summers" Music Video Now
Jordan Bolch - Beyond The Fame Of The Musical World


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0195711 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017046928405762 secs