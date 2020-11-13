Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
2020 Black Music: En Vogue, Deborah Cox, Fred Hammond & The National Museum Of African American Music To Receive Awards And Recognition

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chicago-based television production company Central City Productions will present the 2020 Black Music Honors in national broadcast syndication November 21 thru December 13, 2020. Television and radio personality Rickey Smiley returns as host of the star-studded two-hour special which will honor artists and musicians who have influenced and made significant contributions to American music.

The honorees for this year's Black Music Honors include Grammy® Award-nominated R&B legends En Vogue, recognized as one of the top 5 highest selling American female music groups in history, who will receive the Urban Music Icon Award for their three decades in the industry. Grammy® Award-winner, actress and Broadway star Deborah Cox will receive the Entertainer Icon Award. Multiple Stellar Awards and Grammy® Award-winner and producer Fred Hammond will receive the Gospel Music Icon Award. The National Museum of African American Music will be honored with the Legacy Award.

Founder and Executive Producer Don Jackson stated, "I am extremely excited about our 5th Annual 2020 Black Music Honors television special and our legendary awardees. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important for us to stay committed to producing The Black Music Honors as a means of celebrating music icons who are often overlooked in receiving their much-deserved recognition."

Performers of the evening include Musiq Soulchild, Raheem DeVaughn, Tweet, MAJOR., June's Diary, Brian Courtney Wilson, D Smoke, Evvie McKinney, Marvin Sapp, RL, and Sheléa.

The show is set to air on Saturday, November 21 at 12PM (EST) on Bounce TV. State Farm returns as the show's title sponsor. Other sponsors include AT&T, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson and Bounty.






