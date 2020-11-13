Hood Ambassador Records Announces Rapper Ceeded Khawolski's New Solo Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hood Ambassador Records has announced immediate availability of the rapper Ceeded Khawolski's 5th solo project on all streaming platforms online. Despite 2020 being a chaotic year due to the global state of the pandemic and obnoxious presidential election, Khawolski was very determined to complete his 5th solo album diligently.



The 35-year-old emcee & Founder of Hood Ambassador Records has been on his grind for more than a decade building a quite impressive catalog of music. He recently stated in a post via social media that The Rose Gold Classics was a special release for him due to it being released on his father's birthday. He also was evolving as an artist with the new sound of his music - the 8 track EP consists of banging beats produced by Mean SK, THDBM Glockley and, last but not least, Sypooda Productions. The EP's lead single ALL GOOD, produced by THDBM, and the cryptic sounding Anthem BELLY OF THE BEAST, produced by MEAN SK will have Ceeded Khawolski climbing the charts in no time but due time!



Watch the video for BELLY OF THE BEAST here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGbs2c6Ww_Q



Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2aMo7zJ264g2RrhnNOUvSb

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/ceeded-khawolski/958317765



