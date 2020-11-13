Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 13/11/2020

Hood Ambassador Records Announces Rapper Ceeded Khawolski's New Solo Album

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hood Ambassador Records has announced immediate availability of the rapper Ceeded Khawolski's 5th solo project on all streaming platforms online. Despite 2020 being a chaotic year due to the global state of the pandemic and obnoxious presidential election, Khawolski was very determined to complete his 5th solo album diligently.

The 35-year-old emcee & Founder of Hood Ambassador Records has been on his grind for more than a decade building a quite impressive catalog of music. He recently stated in a post via social media that The Rose Gold Classics was a special release for him due to it being released on his father's birthday. He also was evolving as an artist with the new sound of his music - the 8 track EP consists of banging beats produced by Mean SK, THDBM Glockley and, last but not least, Sypooda Productions. The EP's lead single ALL GOOD, produced by THDBM, and the cryptic sounding Anthem BELLY OF THE BEAST, produced by MEAN SK will have Ceeded Khawolski climbing the charts in no time but due time!

Watch the video for BELLY OF THE BEAST here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGbs2c6Ww_Q

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2aMo7zJ264g2RrhnNOUvSb
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/ceeded-khawolski/958317765






Most read news of the week
Diane Warren Drops Triumphant "Times Like This" Ft. Darius Rucker, First Single Off Debut Album 'Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1'
'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' Original Soundtrack Available Today; Featuring Score By Emmy-Nominated Composer John Paesano
Lil Nas X Announces New Single 'Holiday'
Tucker Lane Releases Love Or Hatred On November 20, 2020
Ja Rule Set To Launch Tech Media Company ICONN
Universal Releases Anthem By The Chart Masters Featuring Pop Star Keytona To Commemorate Inspirational Women In Sports & Entertainment
Vocalist Christian John Thomas Reveals The Tragic Real Life Event That Inspired His Debut Song And Music Video "Lost In The Waves"
Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, & Shawn Mendes Will Perform At The American Music Awards
Josh Groban: An Evening Of Harmony Premieres On PBS Starting Saturday, November 28


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0218191 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017659664154053 secs