Gina Chavez, Emicida (Ft. Marcos Valle), Kurt, Melim, Naike Ponce & Daniel Santacruz To Perform During Latin Grammy Premiere Exclusively On FB

For more information and latest news, visit the official Latin Recording Academy site at LatinGRAMMY.com. Follow us on Facebook (LatinGRAMMYs), Twitter (@LatinGRAMMYs) or Instagram (@LatinGRAMMYs), and use #LatinGRAMMY on popular social media platforms. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Latin Recording Academy announced performers and presenters for its long-standing Latin GRAMMY Premiere, where the majority of the Latin GRAMMYs are awarded. In addition, for the first time, The Latin Academy will also host a dedicated Premiere ceremony for Brazilian audiences during which all of the Portuguese language categories will be awarded.Hosted by actress, singer and entrepreneur Jackie Cruz, The Biggest Night in Latin Music® will kick off with performances by current nominees Gina Chavez (Best Pop/Rock Album), Kurt (Best New Artist), Naike Ponce (Best Flamenco Album) and Daniel Santacruz (Best Merengue/Bachata Album). Presenters will include current nominees Lupita Infante (Best Regional Song) and Gaby Moreno (Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album).The Brazilian edition of the Premiere will be hosted by model Lais Ribeiro, and will feature performances by current nominees Emicida (Best Portuguese Language Rock or Alternative Album, Best Portuguese Language Song) alongside the legendary Marcos Valle; and Melim who will interpret their uplifting song, "Eu Feat. Você" from the nominated album of the same name (Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album)."We are looking forward to honoring Latin music creators once again during our much-anticipated Latin GRAMMY® Premiere. This year, we are adding an additional event for the Brazilian market, exclusively for Portuguese language categories to celebrate the diversity and growth of our music," said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President/CEO, The Latin Recording Academy. "Partnering with Facebook to host these events will allow members, nominees, artists, and music lovers worldwide to engage in real-time conversation as we celebrate musical excellence.""This partnership gives us the opportunity to bring together the Latin American community on Facebook Watch through the Latin GRAMMY Premiere ceremonies," explained Mauro Bedaque, Entertainment Partnerships Director for Latin America for Facebook. "It's a historic occasion where artists, fans, and the industry will get to celebrate the first Latin GRAMMY Premiere for Brazilian audiences, and we're excited to be part of it."The Latin GRAMMY Premiere will be livestreamed on Thursday, Nov. 19, exclusively on Facebook via the Latin GRAMMYs Page at 3 p.m. ET/12 noon PT. The dedicated Premiere ceremony for Brazilian audiences will also be available exclusively on Facebook beginning at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT/7 p.m. (São Paulo time).To complete the social experience, acceptance speeches and unique Latin GRAMMY® moments will also be shared on Facebook. Additionally, fans will be able to follow @LatinGRAMMYs on Instagram for behind the scenes exclusives from both ceremonies via Reels.The Latin GRAMMY Premiere will be followed by the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards® airing on Univision on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT). The telecast will also air on TNT (cable) at 19.00 (MEX)/20.00 (COL)/22.00 (ARG/CHI) and on Televisa on Channel 5.Due to the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards will not have a live audience or a red carpet. The Latin Recording Academy, Univision and its production teams will adhere to strictest safety guidelines and protocols.For more information and latest news, visit the official Latin Recording Academy site at LatinGRAMMY.com. Follow us on Facebook (LatinGRAMMYs), Twitter (@LatinGRAMMYs) or Instagram (@LatinGRAMMYs), and use #LatinGRAMMY on popular social media platforms.



