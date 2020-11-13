Sam Smith's "Stay With Me" Given RIAA Diamond Award

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Sam Smith's 2014 breakthrough single, "Stay With Me," has earned an RIAA Diamond certification, surpassing the 10-million threshold counting song sales and streams in the United States. The soulful track is from Smith's debut album, In The Lonely Hour, which won the GRAMMY® Award for Best Pop Vocal Album while "Stay With Me
" took honors in both Record and Song of the Year categories and Smith was named Best New Artist.
"Stay With Me
" became a worldwide hit, debuting at No. 1 on the U.K. chart and topping the charts in numerous countries. In the U.S., "Stay With Me
" was played across eight radio formats and climbed to No. 1 at five formats. View the official video, which has amassed more than one billion views worldwide at Top40-Charts.com!
In addition to the Diamond certification for "Stay With Me," Smith has earned a host of new certifications. In The Lonely Hour is now 5X Platinum while The Thrill of It All, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2017, has been certified Platinum.
New song certifications include:
"I'm Not The Only One
" - 7X Platinum
"Too Good At Goodbyes
" - 6X Platinum
"Lay Me Down
" - 5X Platinum
"How Do You Sleep?
" - 2X Platinum
"Leave Your Lover" - 1X Platinum
"Writing's On The Wall
" - 1X Platinum
"To Die For
" - Gold
"One Last Song
" - Gold
"How Do You Sleep?
" and "To Die For
" are from Smith's critically acclaimed new album, Love Goes, out now on Capitol Records. The New York Times declares, "Smith's voice is a prodigious instrument: a pearly, androgynous croon, at once powerful and defenseless." The sound of 'Love Goes' is sweeping and luxurious: intimacy blown up to cinematic scale. Each song feels elaborately hewed." NPR raves, "Sam Smith is known for their soulful voice and its satin falsetto. But the singer's lyrics, whether in a ballad or a bop, aren't just about loving or losing others: They're also about the love of the genuine, the true, the self." The album also includes new single, "Diamonds
" - a dazzling dancefloor anthem that showcases Sam's unforgettable vocals in a defiant tale of love lived without regret- "My Oasis," the cross-continental collaboration with Burna Boy, and multi-platinum global hit "Dancing with a Stranger" featuring Normani.
Since the release of their 2014 debut album, In The Lonely Hour, Sam Smith
has become one of the most celebrated artists to emerge on the music scene in recent history. Sam has sold over 25 million adjusted albums worldwide, amassed over 30 billion career streams, sold out world tours, won four GRAMMY Awards®, an Oscar, a Golden Globe
and three BRIT Awards.
Love Goes follows 2017's The Thrill Of It All, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and also topped the charts in the U.K., Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands and Belgium. Awarded four stars by Rolling Stone, the album included the hit single "Too Good At Goodbyes," which recently became Smith's second song to receive over a billion streams on Spotify, after "Stay With Me." Smith, who has won GRAMMY, BRIT, Golden Globe
and Oscar awards, recently featured on Tiwa Savage's new song, "Temptation."
