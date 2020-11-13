Italian DJ And Producer Marco Raineri Is Back With His New EP "Beta"

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Italian dj and producer Marco
Raineri is back to provide us some Techno vibes with his new ep "Beta".
The Ep consists in two tracks, "Beta" and "Alleanza", while the first tune is more the kind of a pumping dancefloor tool characterized by a pounding groove and dark, driving synth sounds, "Alleanza" explores the more melodic side of the artist with some anthemic bells melodies and huge leads.
Out now on Reload Records.
Don't miss it!
https://www.beatport.com/artist/marco-raineri/159354
https://soundcloud.com/marcoraineri
https://open.spotify.com/artist/19yIzBTuzvy7DSk8ctHPM0