Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 13/11/2020

Italian DJ And Producer Marco Raineri Is Back With His New EP "Beta"

Italian DJ And Producer Marco Raineri Is Back With His New EP "Beta"
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Italian dj and producer Marco Raineri is back to provide us some Techno vibes with his new ep "Beta".
The Ep consists in two tracks, "Beta" and "Alleanza", while the first tune is more the kind of a pumping dancefloor tool characterized by a pounding groove and dark, driving synth sounds, "Alleanza" explores the more melodic side of the artist with some anthemic bells melodies and huge leads.
Out now on Reload Records.
Don't miss it!

https://www.beatport.com/artist/marco-raineri/159354
https://soundcloud.com/marcoraineri
https://open.spotify.com/artist/19yIzBTuzvy7DSk8ctHPM0






Most read news of the week
Diane Warren Drops Triumphant "Times Like This" Ft. Darius Rucker, First Single Off Debut Album 'Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1'
'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' Original Soundtrack Available Today; Featuring Score By Emmy-Nominated Composer John Paesano
Lil Nas X Announces New Single 'Holiday'
Tucker Lane Releases Love Or Hatred On November 20, 2020
Ja Rule Set To Launch Tech Media Company ICONN
Universal Releases Anthem By The Chart Masters Featuring Pop Star Keytona To Commemorate Inspirational Women In Sports & Entertainment
Vocalist Christian John Thomas Reveals The Tragic Real Life Event That Inspired His Debut Song And Music Video "Lost In The Waves"
Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, & Shawn Mendes Will Perform At The American Music Awards
Josh Groban: An Evening Of Harmony Premieres On PBS Starting Saturday, November 28


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0237110 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0026450157165527 secs