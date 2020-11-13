Superstar Burna Boy To Stream Exclusive Show From Iconic London Venue On November 18, 2020



Time Magazine has named Burna Boy as "TIME 100 Most Influential People class of 2020". LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) Nigerian Afro-fusion pioneer, Burna Boy has announced that he will perform an immersive livestreamed show, available exclusively on MelodyVR.This special virtual event, 'Live from London', is billed to take place on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 8pm GMT live from O2 Academy Brixton, one of London's most iconic venues. It will boast jaw-dropping production and visuals, and a setlist filled with the African giant's hits like 'Wonderful' and 'Real Life', and newer tracks from his huge summer album Twice as Tall.The BRITs-nominated, Grammy-nominated, EMA and two-time BET Best African Act has given fans a wave of new material to look forward to. Just last month, he reinvented his musical style with his critically acclaimed 'Real Life' video, featuring international rapper, Stormzy; and has recently released a powerful new song '20:10:20'.For Burna Boy's 'Live from London' performance, a global at-home audience will be able to experience the show virtually on smartphones and VR headsets via the MelodyVR app - choosing from multiple camera angles to get up close to the action as it happens - or on a browser via the MelodyVR web player.Fusing dancehall, reggae, Afrobeat and pop, Burna Boy emerged in 2010 as one of Nigeria's fastest-rising stars. He has since solidified his place in Nigeria and the world with his globally accepted Afrofusion sound, achieving phenomenal international success with hits such as 'Ye', 'Gbona', 'Monsters You Made' featuring Coldplay's Chris Martin, '20 10 20' and 'Own It' (with Stormzy and Ed Sheeran), to mention a few.Having released formidable widely-acclaimed albums, Burna Boy says: "I can't wait to come at you, live from London with MelodyVR. This virtual show will be from the heart to my friends around the world. It'll be twice as close, twice as realistic and twice as tall."Tickets for this one-off performance go on sale on November 6 from 10am GMT at https://www.liveNation.co.ukBurna Boy, a Nigerian Afro-fusion, dancehall singer and songwriter, was born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu on the 2nd of July, 1991 in Port Harcourt city, Nigeria to Bosede and Samuel Ogulu. The only son and eldest of three children, Burna Boy started producing music when he was 10 years old in Lagos State. He then relocated to London to further his studies. He returned to Nigeria in 2010 to launch his career as a musician.Burna Boy was heavily inspired by his grandfather, who had managed the late African music legend Fela Kuti, and whose music Burna samples and references in his own. Burna Boy released his first studio album, L.I.F.E, in 2013 and has also released a series of EPs, singles, mixtapes, and albums including 2018's extraordinary " Outside ". The award-winning collection led to Burna's U.S breakthrough, debuting at #3 on Billboard's "Reggae Albums" chart, which was partly fuelled by the blockbuster single/video, "Ye".His previous album, "African Giant" achieved ground-breaking feats; went viral in more than 25 countries in the diaspora, chart-topping records, over a billion streams and was nominated for the 62nd Annual Grammy Award in the Best World Album category.Burna Boy got featured on American songstress Beyonce's curated Lion King soundtrack, " The Gift " and took home the 2019 BET Best International Act Award for the second time and 2019 MTV Europe Music Award for "Best African Act". He has performed at Coachella, released an EP with DJDS and sold out SSE Wembley 12,500 capacity Arena (making him the first Afrobeat artist to sell out the arena).In August 2020, Burna issued the full-length "Twice as Tall", which currently has over 200 million total streams barely three months after its release."Twice as Tall" includes the single "Monsters You Made", featuring Coldplay's Chris Martin who delivered brilliantly on the track. They both performed the massive hit track on BET Hiphop awards in October 2020 where Burna Boy used the performance as an opportunity to address social and political injustice in Nigeria. Shortly after that, Burna Boy released a single titled "20:10:20" which encapsulated his view on the massacre that took place in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria on the 20th of October, 2020.Time Magazine has named Burna Boy as "TIME 100 Most Influential People class of 2020".



