



MQA, led by Bob Stuart, who this year became the first audio engineer to receive the



Additionally, MQA addresses the issue that when analogue sound is turned into digital, the process introduces time-smearing artefacts that blur sounds unnaturally. MQA solves these problems, and then the MQA decoder in the TIDAL app ensures the conversion back to analogue preserves the music's pristine clarity.



Bob Stuart, MQA founder, explained, "By paying great attention to the nature of sound and the way we hear, MQA opens a clear window and delivers all the detail and nuance of the original song. The music industry's catalog contains millions of significant performances from the early days of CD where, sometimes, the recording was created in 44.1kHz 16bit and where no alternative existed. We are delighted that Warner



"TIDAL Masters offer the best sound available. As consumers' expectations of high quality experiences increase, TIDAL's audio innovation sets the bar for music listening," said Lior Tibon, TIDAL COO. "Not only can members hear music exactly as their favorite artists recorded it, but with recent platform enhancements, the experience is as seamless as ever."



In response to listeners' requests to make it easier to listen to and discover more Masters tracks, TIDAL has added 'Master Edition' Artist



To further support a harmonious listening experience, TIDAL recently launched the "



TIDAL offers the largest MQA catalog outside of China. In addition, TIDAL offers music lovers unlimited access to its extensive catalog of over 70 million tracks across all genres, thousands of expertly curated playlists by TIDAL's seasoned editorial team, and endless artist radio stations. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, global music and entertainment streaming platform, TIDAL, added millions of tracks in MQA from Warner Music Group to its Masters catalog. TIDAL, in partnership with MQA (Master Quality Authenticated), provides guaranteed delivery of the original sound recording with TIDAL Masters. Now music fans can listen to an expanded Masters catalog, featuring iconic albums from artists such as The Notorious B.I.G., Missy Elliott, LCD Soundsystem, Madonna and more.MQA, led by Bob Stuart, who this year became the first audio engineer to receive the Prince Philip Award from the Royal Academy of Engineering, has pioneered an entirely new way of coding digital audio based on key insights into how humans hear. Key to the technology is MQA's built-in authentication to confirm that the listener is getting the exact sound created in the studio.Additionally, MQA addresses the issue that when analogue sound is turned into digital, the process introduces time-smearing artefacts that blur sounds unnaturally. MQA solves these problems, and then the MQA decoder in the TIDAL app ensures the conversion back to analogue preserves the music's pristine clarity.Bob Stuart, MQA founder, explained, "By paying great attention to the nature of sound and the way we hear, MQA opens a clear window and delivers all the detail and nuance of the original song. The music industry's catalog contains millions of significant performances from the early days of CD where, sometimes, the recording was created in 44.1kHz 16bit and where no alternative existed. We are delighted that Warner Music Group is bringing this content to TIDAL.""TIDAL Masters offer the best sound available. As consumers' expectations of high quality experiences increase, TIDAL's audio innovation sets the bar for music listening," said Lior Tibon, TIDAL COO. "Not only can members hear music exactly as their favorite artists recorded it, but with recent platform enhancements, the experience is as seamless as ever."In response to listeners' requests to make it easier to listen to and discover more Masters tracks, TIDAL has added 'Master Edition' Artist Radio and Track Radio. TIDAL members can listen to radio stations in the best quality available containing Masters only songs, uninterrupted. In conjunction, TIDAL is adding the Master Edition of My New Arrivals, a personalized playlist of new music in full master quality audio for members based on their listening habits. Using less bandwidth, MQA technology packages and delivers master quality audio to music fans making MQA files accessible to listeners on-the-go, with any headphones.To further support a harmonious listening experience, TIDAL recently launched the " Connect " feature, which allows users to stream music from its HiFi tier directly to connected devices, including: Bluesound, Cambridge Audio, DALI, KEF, iFi audio, Lyngdorf, Monitor, NAD, and Naim Audio. Through TIDAL Connect, the platform's unparalleled lossless audio quality can now be seamlessly experienced on members' favorite devices with the touch of a button. For more information on how to connect, visit https://www.TIDAL.com/ConnectTIDAL offers the largest MQA catalog outside of China. In addition, TIDAL offers music lovers unlimited access to its extensive catalog of over 70 million tracks across all genres, thousands of expertly curated playlists by TIDAL's seasoned editorial team, and endless artist radio stations.



