Carrie Underwood Releases Original Holiday Song "Favorite Time Of Year" Exclusively On Amazon Music





Underwood and "Favorite Time of Year" will also be featured in Ring's brand-new Doorbell Season holiday campaign airing across national TV and online. In addition, fans are encouraged to sing along to "Favorite Time of the Year" and capture their fun, festive videos on their Ring Video Doorbells and share them with friends and family.



The new original song was written by Underwood, Hillary Lindsey, and Chris DeStefano, and produced by My Gift album producer, Greg Wells. "'Favorite Time of Year' is a joyful, super happy and fun Christmas song because it is about all of the things that make you happy this time of year, and it puts you in the mood to celebrate," said Carrie Underwood. "I can't help but smile when I sing it, it just brightens my day and I'm thrilled to share it today only on Amazon Music."







Carrie Underwood's first-ever Christmas album, My Gift, debuted #1 on the Billboard Country, Christian and Holiday charts. My Gift marks the eighth straight album Carrie has debuted #1 on the Billboard Country chart. My Gift also debuted #1 on the UK country chart (her fifth #1 on the chart) and #1 on the Canadian country chart.



Produced and arranged by GRAMMY® Award-winning producer, mixer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Greg Wells, My Gift features a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as several new originals. In addition to a very special appearance by Underwood's 5-year-old son,



Additionally, HBO Max will stream an exclusive, all-new holiday special this December, with Carrie performing songs from My Gift with a live orchestra and choir. The Max Original special will be executive produced by Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks for Playtone, along with Underwood and her manager, Ann Edelblute.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global superstar Carrie Underwood releases an original holiday song "Favorite Time of Year" today exclusively with Amazon Music. The Amazon Original song is now available to stream individually and will also appear as a bonus track on Amazon Music's version of her debut Christmas album, My Gift.Underwood and "Favorite Time of Year" will also be featured in Ring's brand-new Doorbell Season holiday campaign airing across national TV and online. In addition, fans are encouraged to sing along to "Favorite Time of the Year" and capture their fun, festive videos on their Ring Video Doorbells and share them with friends and family.The new original song was written by Underwood, Hillary Lindsey, and Chris DeStefano, and produced by My Gift album producer, Greg Wells. "'Favorite Time of Year' is a joyful, super happy and fun Christmas song because it is about all of the things that make you happy this time of year, and it puts you in the mood to celebrate," said Carrie Underwood. "I can't help but smile when I sing it, it just brightens my day and I'm thrilled to share it today only on Amazon Music." Carrie Underwood has also teamed up with Amazon's "Delivering Smiles" holiday campaign, to give back to the community through the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. This is a part of a larger Delivering Smiles holiday campaign recently announced, with Amazon donating millions of items through product and monetary donations to over one thousand charities worldwide.Carrie Underwood's first-ever Christmas album, My Gift, debuted #1 on the Billboard Country, Christian and Holiday charts. My Gift marks the eighth straight album Carrie has debuted #1 on the Billboard Country chart. My Gift also debuted #1 on the UK country chart (her fifth #1 on the chart) and #1 on the Canadian country chart.Produced and arranged by GRAMMY® Award-winning producer, mixer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Greg Wells, My Gift features a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as several new originals. In addition to a very special appearance by Underwood's 5-year-old son, Isaiah Fisher, on the holiday classic that inspired the album title, "Little Drummer Boy," My Gift also features her first collaboration with Emmy, GRAMMY®, Oscar, and Tony Award-winner John Legend, on the original track, "Hallelujah," written by Legend and Toby Gad ("All of Me").Additionally, HBO Max will stream an exclusive, all-new holiday special this December, with Carrie performing songs from My Gift with a live orchestra and choir. The Max Original special will be executive produced by Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks for Playtone, along with Underwood and her manager, Ann Edelblute. Carrie Underwood emerged from the promise of her 2005 American Idol win to become a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and now books, as a New York Times bestselling author. All seven of her albums, including her Greatest Hits album, have been certified platinum or multi-platinum, and she has sold more than 64 million records worldwide. She has also recorded 27 #1 singles, 14 of which she co-wrote, and continues to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. Carrie starred as Maria von Trapp in NBC's three-hour 2013 holiday blockbuster, the Emmy®-winning The Sound of Music Live!, whose airings attracted 44 million viewers, and she returns this Fall for her eighth season as the voice of primetime television's #1 program, NBC's Sunday Night Football. This past November, she hosted the CMA Awards for the 12th consecutive year. Underwood released her sixth studio album in 2018, Cry Pretty, which has been certified Platinum and marks the first time she has co-produced her own album. She has won over 100 major awards including 7 GRAMMY® Awards, 15 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and, as of 2020, the only female ever to win three times), 20 CMT Awards where she holds the record for the most award wins ever for the show, 7 CMA Awards, and 15 American Music Awards with her 7th win for Favorite Female Artist - Country and 6th win for Favorite Country Album for Cry Pretty, breaking the AMA record for Most Wins in the Favorite Country Album Category. She is a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and founder/lead designer for her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood. In March 2020, HarperCollins/Dey Street books published Carrie's first book, FIND YOUR PATH: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, a fitness lifestyle book in which she shares her belief that fitness is a lifelong journey, providing a common-sense approach to staying active, eating well, and looking as beautiful as you feel, 52 weeks a year. That same month, Carrie also launched her new fitness app, fit52, which is a holistic wellness platform designed to encourage and support users on their personal wellness journey, and is available on the App Store and on Google Play.



