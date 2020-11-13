Morgan Wallen Announces Dangerous: The Double Album, Out January 8, 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
As announced last night via his social media, Big Loud/Republic Records/Universal Music's Morgan Wallen
will release his highly-anticipated sophomore album, Dangerous: The Double
Album, on January 8, 2021. The vast, 30-track double album is nearly three years in the making, written largely by Wallen
throughout the chapter of his career that has established him as "the fastest rising young star in country" (Variety).
With the project's arsenal of writers ranging from storytelling titans Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally, Hillary Lindsey, Rhett Akins and Lee Thomas
Miller, to two of Wallen's biggest musical inspirations Eric Church
and Jason Isbell, to his closest musical confidants HARDY, ERNEST and Ryan Vojtesak (aka Charlie Handsome), Dangerous: The Double
Album further establishes the signature sound crafted by Wallen
and producer Joey Moi on his #1 PLATINUM debut If I Know Me.
The double shot holds both of Wallen's current country singles - this week's country #1 "More Than My Hometown
" and the viral smash "7 Summers
" - as well as his critically acclaimed cover of Isbell's "Cover Me Up," New Year's surprise release "This Bar," and the countrified album version of 3X PLATINUM Diplo collaboration, "Heartless."
"As y'all may have heard, I announced a double album last night, and I couldn't be more excited about it," shares Wallen. "The 'double album' idea started off as just a joke between me and my manager because we had accumulated so many songs over the past couple of years. Then quarantine hit and we realized it might actually be possible to have enough time to make it happen. I also ended up writing quite a few more songs during the quarantine with some of my good buddies. After a few months of production and fine tuning, I am so proud of what we came up with. I know 32 (eventual) songs sounds like a lot to digest, but I truly did my best to make sure there's not a song that I would press "next" on. I also wanted the songs to speak to multiple phases of life, and have multiple different sounds based on my influences and based on what I enjoy. The three songs that we will put out next week will hopefully encapsulate a lot of the project for you and hold you off until January. Thank y'all!!"
Dangerous: The Double
Album - Track List:
DISC 1 -
1. "Sand In My Boots" (Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne)
2. "Wasted On You" (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson, Ryan Vojtesak) *
3. "Somebody's Problem" (Morgan Wallen, Rodney Clawson, Jacob Durrett, Ernest Keith Smith)
4. "More Surprised Than Me" (Ben Burgess, Lee Thomas
Miller, Niko Moon)
5. "865" (John Byron, Blake
Pendergrass)
6. "Warning
" (Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak) +
7. "Neon Eyes" (Morgan Wallen, Ben Burgess, Mark Holman)
8. "Outlaw" feat. Ben Burgess (Ben Burgess, Patrick Davis, Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds)
9. "Whiskey'd My Way" (Matt Dragstrem, Josh Miller, Thomas
Rhett, Josh Thompson)
10. "Wonderin' Bout The Wind" (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith)
11. "Your Bartender" (Rhett Akins, Matt Dragstrem, Thomas
Rhett, Josh Thompson) ^
12. "Only Thing That's Gone" feat. Chris Stapleton
(Morgan Wallen, Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill, Josh Thompson)
13. "Cover Me Up" (Jason Isbell) •
14. "7 Summers
" (Morgan Wallen, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)
15. "More Than My Hometown
" (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)
DISC 2 -
1. "Still Goin Down" (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Ryan Vojtesak)
2. "Rednecks, Red Letters, Red Dirt" (Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill, Josh Thompson)
3. "Dangerous
" (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith)
4. "Beer Don't" (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Jake Mitchell)
5. "Blame It On Me
" (Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)
6. "Somethin' Country" (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Daniel
Ross, Ernest Keith Smith)
7. "This Bar" (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Jackson Morgan, Jake Scott, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)
8. "Country A$ Shit" (Morgan Wallen, Chase McGill, Jordan Schmidt)
9. "Whatcha Think Of Country Now" (Dallas Davidson, Devin Dawson, Kyle Fishman, Mark Holman, Justin Wilson)
10. "Me On Whiskey" (Rodney Clawson, Mark Holman, Ernest Keith Smith)
11. "Need A Boat" (Morgan Wallen, Matt Dragstrem, Hillary Lindsey)
12. "Silverado For Sale" (Dallas Davidon, Marv Green, Ben Hayslip)
13. "Heartless
" (Wallen Album Mix) (Morgan Wallen, Henry Agincourt Allen, Ryan Hurd, Thomas Wesley
Pentz, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)
14. "Livin' The Dream" (Morgan Wallen, Ben Burgess, Jacob Durrett, Michael Hardy)
15. "Quittin' Time" (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Josh Thompson)
TARGET EXCLUSIVE BONUS TRACKS**
1. "This Side Of A Dust Cloud" (Morgan Wallen, Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill, Josh Thompson)
2. "Bandaid On A Bullet Hole" (Morgan Wallen, Jacob Durrett, Ashley Gorley)*
All Songs Produced by Joey Moi
* Co-produced by Jacob Durrett
+ Co-produced by Charlie Handsome
^ Co-produced by Matt Dragstrem
• Co-produced by Dave Cohen
**Target exclusive physical-only bonus tracks
Dangerous: The Double
Album Album Players: Tom Bukovac (Electric Guitar), Dave Cohen(Keys & B3), Matt Dragstrem (Programming), Jacob Durrett (Programming), Paul Franklin(Steel Guitar), Charlie Handsome (Programming), Wes Hightower (Background Vocals), Mark Holman (Programming), Jake Mitchell (Programming), Joey Moi (Acoustic Guitar, Background Vocals, Electric Guitar, Programming), Niko Moon
(Programming), Jerry Roe (Drums & Percussion), Daniel
Ross (Programming), Jimmie Lee Sloas (Bass), Ernest Keith Smith(Background Vocals), Bryan Sutton (Acoustic Guitar, Banjo, Dobro, Mandolin, Resonator), Ilya Toshinskiy (Acoustic Guitar), Derek Wells (Electric Guitar)
Pre-order for Dangerous: The Double
Album goes live November 20, alongside three instant grat tracks: "Somebody's Problem," "Still Goin Down," and "Livin' The Dream."
Last night, Wallen
returned to the stage at the 54th Annual CMA Awards with a "gently rockin'" (Billboard) performance of "More Than My Hometown." Making the night even more memorable, Wallen
also took home his first-ever CMA Award for New Artist of the Year.
"Well, I did not expect this," Wallen
said from centre stage. "I'd like to thank the good Lord first of all. I'd like to thank my mama for always being the one to push me to sing, my dad for always making sacrifices for me and my family so I could sing, and for my team. And for Nashville for accepting me into your family. It's been a great five years since I moved here and thank you guys so much. God bless you!"
Earlier this week, the MULTI-PLATINUM hitmaker released the official music video for "7 Summers," making his acting debut and already scoring nearly 1 MILLION views. Wallen
is currently nominated for two American Music
Awards, Favorite Male Artist - Country and Favorite Album - Country (If I Know Me).
Morgan Wallen
has staked his claim as Country music's next superstar with nearly 3 BILLION+ on-demand streams, MULTI-PLATINUM certifications, and three consecutive chart-toppers. "Unapologetically fresh and modern" (The Tennessean), the dynamic Tennessee native has been riding a red hot streak since 2017, collecting accolades including Best New Country Artist at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music
Awards, Billboard's #1 song of 2019 on both the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts (multi-week #1 "Whiskey Glasses
"), ACM, CMA and CMT Music
Awards nominations, recognized on PEOPLE's Ones to Watch and MusicRow's 2019 Next Big Thing lists, plus high-profile features in the Los Angeles Times, Associated Press, The Washington Post, Genius, and more. Wallen
proved his crossover appeal with 3X PLATINUM Diplo collaboration "Heartless," and previewed his highly anticipated sophomore album with New Year's surprise drop "This Bar," current Top 3 single "More Than My Hometown," and record-breaking hit "7 Summers," which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and inside the Billboard Hot 100's Top 10 while shattering first-day streaming records at Apple Music
and Spotify.