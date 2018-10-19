America Announce The Streaming Of Concert Special "America-Live At The London Palladium" Beginning 11/27





Reserve Your Spot Now:

https://dev-1.ee.bkstg.it/product/america-live-at-the-london-palladium

-The stream is $20

-25% off using promo code: venturahighway



"America-Live at the London Palladium" celebrates 50 years of great music from the perennial classic-rock band who were formed in England in 1970 with founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell along with former band mate Dan Peek. They met in high school in London in the late 1960s and quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts on the strength of their signature song "A Horse With No Name." From their formative years, AMERICA has been a band capable of transcending borders with its uplifting music and positive message. Embracing a rainbow of divergent cultures, their audience continues to grow, comprising a loyal legion of first, second and third generation fans, all bearing testament to the group's enduring appeal. "America-Live at the London Palladium" is packed with their timeless smash hits—including "A Horse With No Name," "I Need You," "Sister Golden Hair," "Ventura Highway," "Don't Cross the River," "Tin Man" and many others—as well as deep album cuts that underline the band's prowess and vision.



AMERICA have also been celebrating their 50th anniversary with a newly recorded song, "Remembering." It's featured on the August 28, 2020 release of their ultimate 8-disc anniversary box set HALF CENTURY (America Records). Watch the lyric video here which premiered (8/19) via Ultimate Classic Rock. Listen to "



The song, written by BECKLEY, is classic AMERICA: harmony-rich rock, mixed with ringing guitars and pop smarts, with a compelling soul-searching lyric. "After 50 years together, this song is about the time spent looking back rather than looking forward…so much to be grateful for," says BECKLEY, who produced and mixed the song with Jeff Larson. "



HALF CENTURY was produced for release and compiled by Jeff Larson for



Q&A WITH GERRY BECKLEY AND DEWEY BUNNELL OF AMERICA ABOUT THEIR CONCERT SPECIAL "AMERICA-LIVE AT THE LONDON PALLADIUM":



America's performance at the London Palladium was a particularly strong one. Listening to the music and viewing the performance, one can sense that magic was truly in the air. What are your overall impressions about the performance and how it was personally meaningful for you?



Gerry Beckley: Anyone who knows our history as a band knows that London is where we got started. Although we've played London countless of times since 1970, we've never played the Palladium. It was a true honor to finally have the chance and it was a total gift that the stars aligned for us to make the video recording.



Dewey Bunnell: The band had been really working hard on the road and the shows had been going very well, so we felt good about the trip to England for this one. And we were prepared for the filming process. For Gerry and I, it was particularly special since the band formed in London and we had family still there who would be attending along with old friends from the 70's. We had never played the London Palladium before which made the performance that much more meaningful and I felt like we delivered our best that night.



England is pivotal to



Dewey: Looking back, I realize what a special experience it was to be young Americans living in London at a pivotal time in music history in the late 60's. We spent a lot of time seeing shows around London and meeting people that added to our evolution in the beginning. When



Gerry: As I mentioned, London is a place very dear to our hearts. As often as we've been bundled into the "West coast sound" group of artists, I've always thought of us as a mid-Atlantic band. Certainly my love of all things having to do with the British invasion in the 60's carved that in stone from an early age. To have the opportunity to work with



The Palladium show featured an absolutely killer set list with all the hits and deep cuts too. Are there any secrets in creating the ultimate set list, including the order in which the songs are performed, that will satisfy both longtime fans and newer ones, not to mention you yourselves as musicians?



Gerry: Our set has been built and refined over these 50 years of touring. We do make changes from year to year but they are subtle and hopefully don't damage what we have worked so hard to construct.



Dewey: To begin with, our current band is incredibly talented including longtime bassist Rich Campbell along with Ryland Steen and Steve Fekete on drums and lead guitar respectively. They bring their own unique energy to the arrangements that needs to be seen and heard. The set itself has evolved over recent years with the obvious need to play the most familiar songs at the core, but it's important to us that we pace the set and tie it together with less familiar songs that add different dynamics to the show. At the end of that night I think we delivered our best and had as much fun as the audience!







Set List

Miniature

Tin Man

You Can Do Magic

Don't Cross The River



Riverside

I Need You

Here

Ventura Highway

Driving

Cornwall Blank - Hollywood

Survival

The Border

Greenhouse

Woman Tonight

Only In Your Heart



-Dewey's Memories-

California Dreaming

Lonely People



-Band and Crew Intros-

Sandman

Sister Golden Hair

A Horse With No Name New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The iconic multi-platinum-selling group AMERICA-co-founders GERRY BECKLEY and DEWEY BUNNELL-are continuing their 50th anniversary celebration by streaming their concert special "America-Live at the London Palladium" for the very first time, beginning Friday, November 27. In a new Q&A below, BECKLEY and BUNNELL talk about what made the concert, filmed in the fall of 2018 at the iconic London Palladium and which has been commercially available as a DVD and CD, truly a night to remember. Watch the trailer here. The concert's set list is also below.Reserve Your Spot Now:https://dev-1.ee.bkstg.it/product/america-live-at-the-london-palladium-The stream is $20-25% off using promo code: venturahighway"America-Live at the London Palladium" celebrates 50 years of great music from the perennial classic-rock band who were formed in England in 1970 with founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell along with former band mate Dan Peek. They met in high school in London in the late 1960s and quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts on the strength of their signature song "A Horse With No Name." From their formative years, AMERICA has been a band capable of transcending borders with its uplifting music and positive message. Embracing a rainbow of divergent cultures, their audience continues to grow, comprising a loyal legion of first, second and third generation fans, all bearing testament to the group's enduring appeal. "America-Live at the London Palladium" is packed with their timeless smash hits—including "A Horse With No Name," "I Need You," "Sister Golden Hair," "Ventura Highway," "Don't Cross the River," "Tin Man" and many others—as well as deep album cuts that underline the band's prowess and vision.AMERICA have also been celebrating their 50th anniversary with a newly recorded song, "Remembering." It's featured on the August 28, 2020 release of their ultimate 8-disc anniversary box set HALF CENTURY (America Records). Watch the lyric video here which premiered (8/19) via Ultimate Classic Rock. Listen to " Remembering " here.The song, written by BECKLEY, is classic AMERICA: harmony-rich rock, mixed with ringing guitars and pop smarts, with a compelling soul-searching lyric. "After 50 years together, this song is about the time spent looking back rather than looking forward…so much to be grateful for," says BECKLEY, who produced and mixed the song with Jeff Larson. " Remembering " will also appear on AMERICA's next studio album in 2021.HALF CENTURY was produced for release and compiled by Jeff Larson for America Archives. It contains CD's of rare archival studio recordings consisting of alternate mixes, demos and rehearsals, including several previously unreleased tracks ranging from 1970 - 2000. Along with the re-mastered Bremen 1973 in-studio performance and two CD's of radio interviews providing an audio overview of the band's career, along with a DVD of Super 8 "Home Movies" (1972-1975) to give fans a behind the scenes look at the early years of the legendary and enduring band. For more information: https://www.musicglue.com/americaQ&A WITH GERRY BECKLEY AND DEWEY BUNNELL OF AMERICA ABOUT THEIR CONCERT SPECIAL "AMERICA-LIVE AT THE LONDON PALLADIUM":America's performance at the London Palladium was a particularly strong one. Listening to the music and viewing the performance, one can sense that magic was truly in the air. What are your overall impressions about the performance and how it was personally meaningful for you?Gerry Beckley: Anyone who knows our history as a band knows that London is where we got started. Although we've played London countless of times since 1970, we've never played the Palladium. It was a true honor to finally have the chance and it was a total gift that the stars aligned for us to make the video recording.Dewey Bunnell: The band had been really working hard on the road and the shows had been going very well, so we felt good about the trip to England for this one. And we were prepared for the filming process. For Gerry and I, it was particularly special since the band formed in London and we had family still there who would be attending along with old friends from the 70's. We had never played the London Palladium before which made the performance that much more meaningful and I felt like we delivered our best that night.England is pivotal to America since the band was formed there, and of course George Martin produced your fourth album and then six more albums. Can you talk a little bit about this British connection and how it's intrinsically woven into your music?Dewey: Looking back, I realize what a special experience it was to be young Americans living in London at a pivotal time in music history in the late 60's. We spent a lot of time seeing shows around London and meeting people that added to our evolution in the beginning. When George joined the team in 1974, it only solidified that strong connection and began a great relationship for the next 7 albums and the rest of our lives.Gerry: As I mentioned, London is a place very dear to our hearts. As often as we've been bundled into the "West coast sound" group of artists, I've always thought of us as a mid-Atlantic band. Certainly my love of all things having to do with the British invasion in the 60's carved that in stone from an early age. To have the opportunity to work with George Martin in the middle of our journey was an immeasurable bonus.The Palladium show featured an absolutely killer set list with all the hits and deep cuts too. Are there any secrets in creating the ultimate set list, including the order in which the songs are performed, that will satisfy both longtime fans and newer ones, not to mention you yourselves as musicians?Gerry: Our set has been built and refined over these 50 years of touring. We do make changes from year to year but they are subtle and hopefully don't damage what we have worked so hard to construct.Dewey: To begin with, our current band is incredibly talented including longtime bassist Rich Campbell along with Ryland Steen and Steve Fekete on drums and lead guitar respectively. They bring their own unique energy to the arrangements that needs to be seen and heard. The set itself has evolved over recent years with the obvious need to play the most familiar songs at the core, but it's important to us that we pace the set and tie it together with less familiar songs that add different dynamics to the show. At the end of that night I think we delivered our best and had as much fun as the audience! America - Live at The London Palladium - October 19, 2018:Set ListMiniatureTin ManYou Can Do MagicDon't Cross The River Daisy JaneRiversideI Need YouHereVentura HighwayDrivingCornwall Blank - HollywoodSurvivalThe BorderGreenhouseWoman TonightOnly In Your Heart-Dewey's Memories-California DreamingLonely People-Band and Crew Intros-SandmanSister Golden HairA Horse With No Name



