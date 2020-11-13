Big Yellow Dog Music Congratulates 2020 CMA, ASCAP & BMI Winners Maren Morris And Josh Kear





"The Bones," which hit #1 on more than ten charts this year including the Hot AC Chart, Billboard's Adult Pop Songs Chart, Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart and more, also garnered a BMI Country Award along with the title track of Morris' second studio album "GIRL."



Additionally, 4x GRAMMY winner Josh Kear also received an ASCAP Country Award for co-writing Runaway June's "Buy My Own Drinks."



Big Yellow Dog New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It's been a fantastic week of awards and accolades for Nashville-based label, artist development and publishing company Big Yellow Dog Music. Newly crowned CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and GRAMMY-winner Maren Morris took home three CMA Awards last night including Song of the Year for "The Bones.""The Bones," which hit #1 on more than ten charts this year including the Hot AC Chart, Billboard's Adult Pop Songs Chart, Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart and more, also garnered a BMI Country Award along with the title track of Morris' second studio album "GIRL."Additionally, 4x GRAMMY winner Josh Kear also received an ASCAP Country Award for co-writing Runaway June's "Buy My Own Drinks."﻿﻿Maren MorrisCMA Song of the Year - " The Bones BMI Country Awards - " The Bones "GIRL"Josh KearASCAP Country Awards - "Buy My Own Drinks"Big Yellow Dog Music is an independent music publishing and artist development company based in Nashville, TN. Over its 20 years of experience their artist-writers have won 10 GRAMMYs (including Best New Artist and all-genre Song of the Year " Need You Now ") and received an additional 15 GRAMMY nominations. Other accolades include 38 number one songs, four Song of the Year awards (ACM, BMI, and two ASCAP), an ASCAP Global Award, five ASCAP/BMI Pop awards, and many more.



