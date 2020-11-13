Donovan Woods Inks Deal With Concord Music Publishing





As the music publishing arm of one of the world's leading independent entertainment companies, Concord New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The award-winning singer-songwriter Donovan Woods announces a signing deal with Concord Music Publishing. The new publishing agreement, effective immediately, will cover all future works as well as several songs off of his latest 'Without People' album (11.6), including recent singles"Seeing Other People" and "We Used To."Originally hailing from Sarnia, Ontario, Woods has written for notable artists such as Tim McGraw and Lady A's Charles Kelley. As a solo artist, Woods' catalog has surpassed more than 200 million streams.Woods recorded his seventh album 'Without People', a collection of lyrically progressive songs bound by the themes of the human condition, in a makeshift recording studio in his Toronto home during the quarantine this year. The album features co-writes with Tucker Beathard, Ashley Monroe, Barenaked Ladies' Ed Robertson, fellow Concord writer Thomas Finchum and Katie Pruitt. Upon its release, the new album debuted at No.1 on iTunes Singer Songwriter album charts in the US and Canada and has received critical praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, NPR, Uproxx and American Songwriter to name a few."I've known Brad [Kennard] for a long while now," says Woods. "He was an early supporter when I arrived in Nashville, so I'm thrilled to get the chance to work closely with him and his squad. I've heard nothing but great things about the team, so I'm very happy to get started and be a part of the excitement."In tandem with the release of his new album, Woods launched the Donovan Woods With People Project. This creative endeavor will help support people in marginalized communities by collaborating with independent creators around the world and across a diverse range of art mediums to create visual interpretations of each song on Woods' new record. The newest release from the project is the new video for "We Used To," created by Brooklyn-based artist/songwriter Ariana and the Rose."Donovan is a poet and a true craftsman," says Brad Kennard, SVP A&R at Concord Music Publishing in Nashville. "He has an uncanny ability to write songs that invariably make the listener feel he wrote it about their own life. For years now, I've loved his artistry and have had so much respect for his songwriting. It's a thrill to finally get the opportunity to work with him."Woods is managed by Michelle Szeto at Paquin Entertainment and represented by Paradigm Talent Agency (US), Paquin Artists Agency (Canada), The Orchard, WMA Agency and Shore Fire Media.Concord Music Publishing is a global, full-service, independent music publisher offering bespoke creative support from its A&R, Synchronization and Marketing teams and diligent administration by its in-house Copyright, Licensing, Income Tracking and Royalty departments. Based in Nashville with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, London and Berlin, Concord Music Publishing owns or administers more than 400,000 copyrighted musical works. Spanning nearly two centuries of song, through a vast array of genres and territories, Concord represents the world's most celebrated songwriters, composers and lyricists.Concord's current roster includes such chart-topping and critically acclaimed songwriters as Glen Ballard, Tyler Bates, Fiona Bevan, BIA, Bombay Bicycle Club, Jason Robert Brown, Tofer Brown, Daft Punk, Denzel Curry, Jacob Collier, James Earp, Noah Goldstein, Ruston Kelly, Tom Kitt, Daniel Lanois, Hillary Lindsey, Marilyn Manson, Sean McConnell, Duff McKagan, Oh Wonder, Justin Parker, Steve Robson, Mark Ronson, Biff Stannard, Varren Wade and Walshy Fire.Concord's catalog of songwriting legends includes Irving Berlin, Sammy Cahn, Phil Collins, Willie Colon, John Fogerty, Marvin Hamlisch, Oscar Hammerstein II, George Harrison, Robert Johnson, Cyndi Lauper, Pink Floyd, Trent Reznor, Richard Rodgers, Joan Sebastian and Pete Seeger.Concord Music Publishing is home to the world's leading classical music publishers Boosey & Hawkes and Sikorski Music Publishing, which includes the works of renowned composers John Adams, Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copland, Steve Reich, Igor Stravinsky, Sergei Prokofiev and Eric Whitacre.Concord invested in PULSE Music Group in 2020, forming an exclusive joint venture and reaffirming its commitment to developing frontline pop hits. PULSE's current songwriter roster includes James Blake, Trevor Daniel, El-P, Tyler Johnson, Kehlani, Bonnie McKee, OZ, Rich The Kid, Starrah, Ty Dolla $ign, YBN Cordae and YEBBA.As the music publishing arm of one of the world's leading independent entertainment companies, Concord Music Publishing works in collaboration with Concord Theatricals, with its focus on stage productions, and Concord Recorded Music, which includes labels Concord Records, Craft Recordings, Fantasy, Fearless, Kidz Bop, Loma Vista Recordings and Rounder Records.



