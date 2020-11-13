Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 13/11/2020

Coyote Eyes Returns With New Song 'Haunt You In Your Sleep'

Coyote Eyes Returns With New Song 'Haunt You In Your Sleep'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dark-pop Singer-Songwriter Coyote Eyes unveils her newest single "Haunt You In Your Sleep". The enveloping track showcases Coyote Eyes' soothing yet powerful vocals and expert songwriting capabilities over a synth-filled rhythmic beat. "Haunt You In Your Sleep" was produced by Rusland Odnorolov who boasts production credits on songs by The Chainsmokers, Lennon Stella, Ruelle and more. Inspired by a very tumultuous and difficult break up, "Haunt You In Your Sleep" is about revenge- physical, psychological and spiritual.

Coyote Eyes is a dark pop alter ego of a multi-disciplinary artist based between New York City and Los Angeles. The former southern debutante turned goth pop powerhouse is known for her haunting vocals, jarring lyrics, and cinematic soundscapes. Her music is, like her, equally tragic and seductive.

Drawing influence from her classical background as well as the 90s grunge movement, it's no surprise that Coyote Eyes is often compared to the likes of Dolores O'Riordan, Alanis Morisette, and Shirley Manson.

In 2018, the Coyote Eyes project emerged from the artists' fascination with duality in all its forms, which she explores both sonically and thematically. She states: "The coyote represents the wild paradox existing within myself, within us all. Each and every one of us navigates the world as both predator and prey."
Coyote Eyes will be releasing more singles in the coming months.






Most read news of the week
Diane Warren Drops Triumphant "Times Like This" Ft. Darius Rucker, First Single Off Debut Album 'Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1'
'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' Original Soundtrack Available Today; Featuring Score By Emmy-Nominated Composer John Paesano
Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, & Shawn Mendes Will Perform At The American Music Awards
'Next Up Indie Music Competition' With Celebrity Judges Mally Mall, Chief Keef And Zhavia
Masego Releases "Mystery Lady" Ft. Don Toliver
Chris Stapleton's New Album "Starting Over," Out This Friday
Soul Crooner Alex Harris Releases Music Video "Falling For You"
Delta Rae To Release 'Coming Home To Carolina' Nov. 20
Foo Fighters Will Perform Live From The Roxy On November 14, 2020


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0197041 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011579990386963 secs