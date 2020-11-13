Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 13/11/2020

Lindsey Buckingham Announces 'At Home' Livestream

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and 3-time GRAMMY winner Lindsey Buckingham has announced a livestream show, "At Home With Lindsey Buckingham" on December 5, 2020. This marks Buckingham's first public performance in nearly two years, following a life-saving open-heart surgery in 2019. The producer, guitarist, vocalist and chief songwriter for Fleetwood Mac and celebrated solo artist will mine his extensive catalogue for a playlist that will delight longtime and new fans alike. Fans will have the option to upgrade their experience with a limited edition merchandise bundle and an exclusive Q&A ahead of the show. Details below. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday, November 13th at 10:00 am ET via lindseybuckingham.com.

Buckinham's most recent release, Solo Anthology - The Best of Lindsey Buckingham, is a comprehensive record of this illustrious career. The album features live and alternate versions of some of Lindsey's celebrated solo albums as well as his music with Fleetwood Mac, including two previously unreleased songs, "Hunger" and "Ride This Road." Buckingham's previously announced 2020 solo tour dates were postponed due to Covid-19. Stay tuned for news on the rescheduled shows.

Tickets for the performance are $15 + tax. There will be an option to upgrade to exclusive Q&A with Buckingham ahead of the performance ((limited to 50 people) that also includes a limited edition merchandise bundle for $125 + tax (ticket included in the price). The Q+A will begin at 7:00 pm and livestream show at 8:30PM EST.
Visit lindseybuckingham.com for tickets and more information.






Most read news of the week
Diane Warren Drops Triumphant "Times Like This" Ft. Darius Rucker, First Single Off Debut Album 'Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1'
'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' Original Soundtrack Available Today; Featuring Score By Emmy-Nominated Composer John Paesano
Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, & Shawn Mendes Will Perform At The American Music Awards
'Next Up Indie Music Competition' With Celebrity Judges Mally Mall, Chief Keef And Zhavia
Masego Releases "Mystery Lady" Ft. Don Toliver
Chris Stapleton's New Album "Starting Over," Out This Friday
Soul Crooner Alex Harris Releases Music Video "Falling For You"
Delta Rae To Release 'Coming Home To Carolina' Nov. 20
Foo Fighters Will Perform Live From The Roxy On November 14, 2020


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.1731241 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017006397247314 secs