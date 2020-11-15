Clouzine International Music Awards Winner Studeo (australia) Drops A New Ep (the Storm).



www.studeomusicaustralia.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Australian Duo, STUDEO, Clouzine International Music Awards winner, is the joint artistic forces of Jeremy and Christine Stork. The duo will drop a new EP (The Storm) this week.Named after the title track which was originally written in Nashville in 2017, after a huge storm there and it was never quite finished. THE STORM continues the musical journey focussing and drawing on Jeremy and Christine's life experiences including travel, personal adventures and life's situations. During 2020 and Australian Covid 19 lockdown Studeo resurrected the song and finished it off adding an additional layer.When Jeremy and Christine first joined forces in the late 70s (in the popular cover band Casablanca), they had no idea what the future would bring, or that their union (both matrimonial and musical) would evolve into the beautiful, genre-defying mix of melody, vocals, and top-notch productions which, as Studeo, has led to in less than three years, multiple singles, EP, and album releases, a record deal, and international acclaim.​Bringing a wealth of talent and decades of experience (Jeremy played guitar for Melbourne's Moby Dickprior to the formation of Casablanca, opening for such legends as the Little River Band, AC/DC,and Skyhooks ; Christine has played in multiple cover bands and is a formally-trained vocalist),Studeo's songs are as refreshingly real as their love for the music and one another is enduring.Following 2017's release of not one but three EPs (including two songs which rose on international charts to levels previously unseen by an Australian independent act), Studeo signed with Bongo Boy Records, who included their song (Our Perfect Place to Be) on a compilation CD (Love Is). That song went on to win the Jazz/BluesSong of the Year honors at the 2018 Josie Awards (considered the Grammys of Independent music), held in Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. In August of 2018, the label released the duo's first full-length album, THESE ARE OUR DAYS.2019 saw the release of the duo's second full-length album, " You're The One " and yet more awards and airplay (Clouzine International Music Awards). Jeremy and Christine continue to expand their musical and songwriting horizons in 2020, even while remaining mostly at home in Australia due to Covid-19. They've received three 5-star commendations for songs submitted to the UK Songwriting Competition, five nominations for Josie Music Awards, eleven nominations for the Red Carpet Music Awards in Holland in November (where they're also slated for the judging panel), and were named finalists in the World Songwriting Awards for Best Pop Song for the title track to their new album "DANCING ON THE BEACH". They've also written nine songs thus far for a new album "JOURNEY", which will be released in early 2021. More to read about this award-winning Rock-Pop Duo in Clouzine #09, #13, #16, #19.clouzinemagazine.com/backissues.htmlwww.studeomusicaustralia.com



