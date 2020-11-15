Iconic Tex-Mex Rockers The Krayolas Unveil Lost Music For "Savage Young Krayolas" Out 11/27





Restored! Remixed! Remastered! For the first time, the original 1970s and 1980 two-inch analog, multi-track source tapes are revealed complete with liner notes, including 'I Just Wanna' which pairs the Krayolas with Augie Meyers of the Sir New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Known as the Tex-Mex Beatles, the Chicano garage rockers The Krayolas have garnered flattering comparisons to the Fab Four, Bob Dylan, the Who, Elvis Costello, Nick Lowe and Warren Zevon. The band has been profiled in Texas Monthly, The Washington Post, New York Times, The New Yorker, Paste, Pollstar, Rolling Stone, NPR's "All Things Considered," "Alt-Latino" and MTV, and are regulars on SIRIUS XM "Little Steven's Underground Garage," Dave Marsh's "Kick Out the Jams," KUTX and Ray Wylie Hubbard's "Roots and Branches of Americana." In 2014, the Krayolas were inducted into the Texas Music Office's South Texas Music Walk of Fame.'Savage Young Krayolas' is the surprise historic preservation effort of 2020. Joyously recorded teenage songs capture Krayolas at their gladiatorial power-pop and garage rock zenith. Box Records has teamed up with Saustex Records for this new 180 gram Vinyl, CD and digital collection that unearths the Krayolas 1980 debut album "that could have been." This singular Texas act thunders with the fun bliss of then-contemporary acts such as Cheap Trick and Go-Go's while echoing heroes The Dave Clark Five, Doug Sahm and early Kinks. Play it loud and revel in the carefree, antihero beginnings of these Chicano rockers on a collision course with fruterias, border beheadings and political piñatas.Restored! Remixed! Remastered! For the first time, the original 1970s and 1980 two-inch analog, multi-track source tapes are revealed complete with liner notes, including 'I Just Wanna' which pairs the Krayolas with Augie Meyers of the Sir Douglas Quintet on his Vox Continental combo organ.



