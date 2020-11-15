Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 15/11/2020

The Lacs' "Nothing In Particular II" 11-Track Album Hits Walmart Shelves And Online Retailers!

The Lacs' "Nothing In Particular II" 11-Track Album Hits Walmart Shelves And Online Retailers!
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country rap's top-selling duo, The Lacs, released their new album, "Nothing In Particular II," today, November 13, 2020, via Average Joes Entertainment. Available at Walmart and everywhere music is sold, the eleven-track collection of hard-hitting, must-haves includes five brand new bumpin' songs and six well-loved favorites.

"Nothing In Particular II" celebrates living life to its fullest - a sentiment shared by legions of Lacs' followers. Fans will turn up the volume on the all-American, loud and proud, "Cold and Dead," and the hell-raising anthem, "Outside of Town," f/Moonshine Bandits. "Floating" f/Ziggy Pockets, brings a new vibe to summertime fun, and the classic hit, "Sail On," f/Danny Boone, spotlights the gravelly vocals of Brian Sharpe.

Country star Colt Ford and Sunny Ledfurd are featured on the title track, "Nothing in Particular." "Livin,'" a roll-up your sleeves, working man's anthem sings the praises of 'quitting time,' and "Bout to Go Down," featuring country rapper, David Ray, is a catchy, classic weekend party jam.

The Lacs have amassed a loyal audience over the past decade. Their unique southern sound solidly resonates with their hard-core fans. The duo has been recognized by such major media outlets as Rolling Stone, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. They continue to lead the charge in the country rap genre with over 1 Billion Streams, five Billboard charting albums, over 100 Million YouTube views and an RIAA certified Gold single for the group's breakthrough song, "Kickin' Up Mud."

Track list:
1. Cold And Dead
2. Outside Of Town (f/Moonshine Bandits)
3. Outlaw Lovin'
4. Get Down
5. Livin'
6. Nothing In Particular (f/Sunny Ledfurd and Colt Ford)
7. 'Bout To Go Down (f/David Ray)
8. Free Birds (f/Hard Target)
9. Floating (f/Ziggy Pockets)
10. Sail On (f/Danny Boone)
11. Santa In A 4-Wheel Drive






Most read news of the week
Saustex Records To Release 'The End Is Here - The Last Label In The World Presents The Last Bands On Earth'
Low Cut Connie Releases Official Video For "Wild Ride" From Critically-Acclaimed Double Album Private Lives
ASCAP 2020 Country Music Awards A Winner On All Social Media Platforms - Country Stars And Genre's Top Songwriters Get Creative For Four-Day Virtual Celebration
Country Music Legend Hank Williams, Jr. To Live Stream A Rare Unplugged Performance From The Iconic Million Dollar Cowboy Bar Exclusively On Sessions Live
2020 Black Music: En Vogue, Deborah Cox, Fred Hammond & The National Museum Of African American Music To Receive Awards And Recognition
Paul Simon, Diana Krall, Gary Knisely And Jeffrey Shafer Help Fund Louis Armstrong Foundation Grants For Nyc Jazz Musicians
'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' Original Soundtrack Available Today; Featuring Score By Emmy-Nominated Composer John Paesano
Pianist Yael Weiss Plans 12-hour Beethoven Marathon As Part Of Multi-Year Initiative 32 Bright Clouds
Soul Crooner Alex Harris Releases Music Video "Falling For You"


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0184500 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012772083282471 secs