The Lacs' "Nothing In Particular II" 11-Track Album Hits Walmart Shelves And Online Retailers!

11. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country rap's top-selling duo, The Lacs, released their new album, "Nothing In Particular II," today, November 13, 2020, via Average Joes Entertainment. Available at Walmart and everywhere music is sold, the eleven-track collection of hard-hitting, must-haves includes five brand new bumpin' songs and six well-loved favorites."Nothing In Particular II" celebrates living life to its fullest - a sentiment shared by legions of Lacs' followers. Fans will turn up the volume on the all-American, loud and proud, "Cold and Dead," and the hell-raising anthem, "Outside of Town," f/Moonshine Bandits. "Floating" f/Ziggy Pockets, brings a new vibe to summertime fun, and the classic hit, "Sail On," f/Danny Boone, spotlights the gravelly vocals of Brian Sharpe.Country star Colt Ford and Sunny Ledfurd are featured on the title track, "Nothing in Particular." "Livin,'" a roll-up your sleeves, working man's anthem sings the praises of 'quitting time,' and "Bout to Go Down," featuring country rapper, David Ray, is a catchy, classic weekend party jam. The Lacs have amassed a loyal audience over the past decade. Their unique southern sound solidly resonates with their hard-core fans. The duo has been recognized by such major media outlets as Rolling Stone, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. They continue to lead the charge in the country rap genre with over 1 Billion Streams, five Billboard charting albums, over 100 Million YouTube views and an RIAA certified Gold single for the group's breakthrough song, "Kickin' Up Mud."Track list:1. Cold And Dead2. Outside Of Town (f/Moonshine Bandits)3. Outlaw Lovin'4. Get Down5. Livin'6. Nothing In Particular (f/Sunny Ledfurd and Colt Ford)7. 'Bout To Go Down (f/David Ray)8. Free Birds (f/Hard Target)9. Floating (f/Ziggy Pockets)10. Sail On (f/Danny Boone)11. Santa In A 4-Wheel Drive



